Mike Potts Addresses 2024 NFL Draft Talent: 'We Feel Great About Both Lines of Scrimmage'
CINCINNATI — Bengals director of college scouting Mike Potts met with the media on Tuesday as the organization finalizes its big board ahead of the 2024 NFL Draft.
He didn't give much insight into what position they want most, but he did discuss what the franchise is looking for in its next crop of talent.
"You're looking for a starting caliber player obviously to different degrees," Potts said. "High level guys in the first round, second round and so on. So that's that's the goal. It obviously never works out perfect, every draft is different. There's different strengths and weaknesses and different depths of each individual draft but that's the goal. It is good to have that extra third round pick that we have this year. Hopefully getting another starter or we could use it as ammo to potentially trade up we could explore trading back so gives you a lot of different flexibility that way."
Potts and the Bengals enter arguably the most important Joe Burrow-era draft session yet as the quarterback's contract starts to get more expensive. That leaves less and less margin for error when it comes to missed picks, especially at the top of the draft.
"We feel great about both lines of scrimmage," Potts said. "I think there's always going to be wide receivers and DBs with the passing game expanding the way it has in college football. I think those guys are going to continue to be in in high supply but also high demand just with the passing game in our level as well."
