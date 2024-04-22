Former Cincinnati Bengals Tight End Signs With New England Patriots
CINCINNATI — Former Bengals tight end Mitch Wilcox signed with the Patriots on Monday.
The 27-year-old spent the past three seasons in Cincinnati after signing him as an undrafted free agent in 2020. He spent his first season on the practice squad.
Wilcox appeared in 48 regular season games for the Bengals, compiling 29 receptions for 211 yards and one touchdown.
Make sure you bookmark this site for the latest Bengals news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!
You May Also Like:
Bengals Address Defensive Line in Mock Draft 3.0
Bengals Bolster Trenches, Add Weapons in Mock Draft 2.0
Bengals Beef Up Trenches and Weapons in Mock Draft 1.0
Watch: Orlando Brown Jr. Tries Some New Jobs Around Bengals Facility
Look: Updated Offensive Line Consensus Board Ahead of 2024 NFL Draft
Bengals Draft Top Defensive Tackle in Coaching Intel Mock Draft
Look: Bengals Come Away With Underwhelming Haul in Latest Mock Draft
Kansas City Chiefs Signing Former No. 2 Overall Pick to Backup Patrick Mahomes
Look: Cincinnati Bengals Hosting Multiple Prospects for Visits Ahead of NFL Draft
Look: Logan Wilson Announces Second Annual Celebrity Softball Game
Cincinnati Bengals Lineman Gets Nice Bonus Thanks to NFL's Performance-Based Pay Program
Look: Odds Released For Which Position Bengals Will Select in First Round of 2024 NFL Draft
Cincinnati Bengals Make Trade in Mock Draft 1.0, Boost Trenches and Talent Around Joe Burrow
Look: Complete List of All 10 Cincinnati Bengals Picks in 2024 NFL Draft
Bengals Select Edge Rusher Over Other Popular Names in Latest Major Mock Draft
Watch: Marlon Humphrey Not Happy About Losing Geno Stone to the Bengals
Cincinnati Bengals' Rival Still Hoping to Sign Tyler Boyd
Chad 'Ochocinco' Johnson Wants Cincinnati Bengals to Sign Odell Beckham Jr.
Bengals Free Agency: Three Thoughts on Trent Brown, Joe Burrow and Their Plans in the 2024 NFL Draft
Bengals Running Back Watch: What Prospects Make Sense in 2024 NFL Draft?
A Tee Higgins Trade That the Bengals Would Realistically Consider
-----
Be sure to keep it locked on All Bengals, all the time!
Join the 43,000+ Bengals fans that subscribe to us on YouTube.
Subscribe to the All Bengals YouTube channel
Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast