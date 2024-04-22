Sam Hubbard Sheds Light on Offseason Ankle Surgery: 'Excited to be Back With The Guys'
CINCINNATI — Bengals defensive end Sam Hubbard had more extensive surgery than previously reported this offseason as he winds down the final month of rehab.
Hubbard noted it was a TightRope and deltoid procedure to fully repair his injured ankle.
"There was a lot of instability (in the ankle) that we found out later," Hubbard said to reporters."Probably should have been fixed earlier, but you didn't know until we went in there and got the X-Ray."
The veteran decided to be there for his teammates amidst Joe Burrow's season-ending wrist injury.
"I kind of wanted to just be out there and was doing the best I could," Hubbard said about his choice to play through the pain. "I did want to burn that film from the back half of the year, but I'm going to get back to my old self. Got a long offseason of work ahead and I'm excited to be back with the guys."
Commitment like that has helped breed a fantastic locker room environment as Hubbard continues to be a catalyst for success on that front and on the field.
"Thankful that I made it out with no cartilage damage and stuff like that, but it's all fixed," Hubbard said.
Make sure you bookmark Bengals Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more! For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel.
You May Also Like:
Tee Higgins Discusses Future After Asking Cincinnati Bengals for Trade
Cincinnati Bengals Showing Interest in Speedy Wide Receiver Ahead of 2024 NFL Draft
Major Outlet Names Defensive Tackle as Bengals' Best Day-Three Fit
Look: Graphic Designer Releases Multiple Cincinnati Bengals Helmet Designs
Major Outlet Names Tight End as Bengals' Best Day-Two Draft Fit
Look: Bengals Invite Area College Prospects to Local Pro Day
NFL Draft Film Breakdown: Amarius Mims Perfect Fit for Cincinnati Bengals?
Report: Brock Bowers Impresses During Private Workout, Runs Blazing 40-Yard Dash
Joe Burrow on Bengals-Chiefs Rivalry: 'We're Kind of Built to Beat Them'
Watch: New Cincinnati Bengals Offensive Tackle Trent Brown's Highlights From 2023 Season
Key Stat Shows How Valuable Trent Brown Could Be to Joe Burrow and the Bengals' Offense
Cincinnati Bengals Prioritize Trenches in Mock Draft 2.0
Watch: Orlando Brown Jr. Tries Some New Jobs Around Bengals Facility
Potential Cincinnati Bengals Draft Target T'Vondre Sweat Arrested
Major Outlet Names Ohio State Player As Bengals Need-Filling Option Outside First Round
Look: Updated Offensive Line Consensus Board Ahead of 2024 NFL Draft
Bengals Draft Top Defensive Tackle in Coaching Intel Mock Draft
Look: Bengals Come Away With Underwhelming Haul in Latest Mock Draft
Kansas City Chiefs Signing Former No. 2 Overall Pick to Backup Patrick Mahomes
-----
Be sure to keep it locked on All Bengals all the time!
Subscribe to the All Bengals YouTube channel
Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast