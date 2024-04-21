All Bengals

Look: Bengals Stars Joe Burrow, Sam Hubbard Suited Up During Offseason

The friends and teammates looked like they were having fun.

Russ Heltman

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow, jokes with defensive end Sam Hubbard following in a
In this story:

CINCINNATI —  Bengals stars Joe Burrow and Sam Hubbard hit the town together this weekend looking dashing in suits.

Check out the photo of Burrow and Hubbard below as the franchise gets ready for draft weekend in a few days.

Russ Heltman

RUSS HELTMAN

Russ Heltman is a contributor for AllBearcats and AllBengals. He is the morning host and producer for 89.3 WMKV in Cincinnati, OH.  Russ can be found on Twitter: @RussHeltman11 or you can reach him by email at Heltmandm@yahoo.com.