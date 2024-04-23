Bengals Select Interesting Names in Major Seven-Round Mock Draft
CINCINNATI — ESPN's Jordan Reid released a seven-round mock draft during draft week as the Bengals make their final preparations. He started Cincinnati's run with their most popular first-round mock option recently: Texas DT Byron Murphy.
"Losing DJ Reader hurts the middle of the Bengals' defense, but Murphy is an explosive wrecking ball on the interior," Reid wrote. "He's a stout and high-effort run-defender, and he's actually even more disruptive as a pass-rusher, where his sudden movements help him quickly beat blockers. Murphy is an easy selection at this spot after the Bengals allowed a league-high 6.0 yards per play last season."
Murphy is the consensus 17th-best player and best defensive tackle on the consensus big board.
Next, Cincinnati took Washington wide receiver Ja'Lynn Polk at Pick 49. He is the consensus 61st-ranked player.
"Tee Higgins might be heading into his final season in Cincinnati -- if he doesn't get traded first -- and the depth chart isn't very strong otherwise behind Ja'Marr Chase," Reid wrote. "Polk finished last season with 1,159 yards and nine TDs."
Cincinnati rolled with Kansas State tight end Ben Sinnott at Pick 80. He is the consensus 90th-ranked player.
"It sounds like Sinnott could go earlier than expected," Reid wrote. "He'd bring a versatile skill set to an already potent offensive attack with quarterback Joe Burrow healthy."
Reid slotted Texas offensive tackle Christian Jones to Cincinnati at Pick 97.
He is the 116th-ranked player overall.
"Jones is the ideal type of right tackle to develop behind Trent Brown," Reid wrote. "He has strength and heavy hands. He has 48 starts of experience and allowed only one sack last season."
Rest of Picks:
Pick 115: Decamerion Richardson, CB, Mississippi State (ranked 145th overall)
Pick 149: Dillon Johnson, RB, Washington (Ranked 205th overall)
Pick 194: LaDarius Henderson, G, Michigan (Ranked 268th overall)
Pick 214: Evan Anderson, DT, Florida Atlantic (Ranked 251st overall)
Pick 224: Sam Hartman, QB, Notre Dame (Ranked 247th overall)
Pick 237: Austin McNamara, P, Texas Tech (Ranked 303rd overall)
