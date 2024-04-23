All Bengals

Bengals Sign Jake Browning to Multi-Year Contract Extension

Browning was a steadying presence last season.

Russ Heltman

CINCINNATI —  The Bengals signed Jake Browning to a two-year contract through the 2025 season on Tuesday. 

The Washington product signed to the Bengals’ practice squad ahead of the 2021 season. He spent the 2021 and ’22 seasons on Cincinnati’s practice squad, then played in nine games with seven starts in ’23. He led the team to a 4-3 record as a starter and completed 171 of 243 passes (70.4%) for 1,936 yards and 12 TDs.

Browning beefs up the depth behind Joe Burrow as the Bengals hope not to see him play at all in the regular season during this contract.

The team also signed unrestricted free agent QB Logan Woodside to a one-year contract for the 2024 season.

Russ Heltman is a contributor for AllBearcats and AllBengals. He is the morning host and producer for 89.3 WMKV in Cincinnati, OH.  Russ can be found on Twitter: @RussHeltman11 or you can reach him by email at Heltmandm@yahoo.com.