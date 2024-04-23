Bengals Sign Jake Browning to Multi-Year Contract Extension
CINCINNATI — The Bengals signed Jake Browning to a two-year contract through the 2025 season on Tuesday.
The Washington product signed to the Bengals’ practice squad ahead of the 2021 season. He spent the 2021 and ’22 seasons on Cincinnati’s practice squad, then played in nine games with seven starts in ’23. He led the team to a 4-3 record as a starter and completed 171 of 243 passes (70.4%) for 1,936 yards and 12 TDs.
Browning beefs up the depth behind Joe Burrow as the Bengals hope not to see him play at all in the regular season during this contract.
The team also signed unrestricted free agent QB Logan Woodside to a one-year contract for the 2024 season.
Make sure you bookmark Bengals Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more! For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel.
You May Also Like:
Tee Higgins Discusses Future After Asking Cincinnati Bengals for Trade
Cincinnati Bengals Showing Interest in Speedy Wide Receiver Ahead of 2024 NFL Draft
Major Outlet Names Defensive Tackle as Bengals' Best Day-Three Fit
Look: Graphic Designer Releases Multiple Cincinnati Bengals Helmet Designs
Major Outlet Names Tight End as Bengals' Best Day-Two Draft Fit
Look: Bengals Invite Area College Prospects to Local Pro Day
NFL Draft Film Breakdown: Amarius Mims Perfect Fit for Cincinnati Bengals?
Report: Brock Bowers Impresses During Private Workout, Runs Blazing 40-Yard Dash
Joe Burrow on Bengals-Chiefs Rivalry: 'We're Kind of Built to Beat Them'
Watch: New Cincinnati Bengals Offensive Tackle Trent Brown's Highlights From 2023 Season
Key Stat Shows How Valuable Trent Brown Could Be to Joe Burrow and the Bengals' Offense
Cincinnati Bengals Prioritize Trenches in Mock Draft 2.0
Watch: Orlando Brown Jr. Tries Some New Jobs Around Bengals Facility
Potential Cincinnati Bengals Draft Target T'Vondre Sweat Arrested
Major Outlet Names Ohio State Player As Bengals Need-Filling Option Outside First Round
Look: Updated Offensive Line Consensus Board Ahead of 2024 NFL Draft
Bengals Draft Top Defensive Tackle in Coaching Intel Mock Draft
Look: Bengals Come Away With Underwhelming Haul in Latest Mock Draft
Kansas City Chiefs Signing Former No. 2 Overall Pick to Backup Patrick Mahomes
-----
Be sure to keep it locked on All Bengals all the time!
Subscribe to the All Bengals YouTube channel
Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast