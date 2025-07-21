Eagles could sign Bills' $21 million free agent to offer more competition at CB
The Philadelphia Eagles had an elite defense in 2024, but that unit has lost a lot of firepower since then, and they could look to replenish it by taking from the Buffalo Bills.
One spot in particular that saw a big change is cornerback, where the Eagles parted ways with Darius Slay and lost Isaiah Rodgers in free agency.
That's not to say the Eagles are in dire straits there, though, as the team still has Quinyon Mitchell at one boundary spot and Cooper DeJean in the slot.
The starting job opposite Mitchell, however, remains a concern, as does the depth.
The favorite to take over for Slay is Kelee Ringo, who doesn't have much starting experience and surrendered a 137.5 passer rating in 2024.
It wouldn't hurt for the Eagles to add another veteran to the competition, and Pro Football & Sports Network's Jacob Infante believes they should opt for Bills' free-agent cornerback Rasul Douglas.
Infante notes that "it wouldn’t hurt the Eagles to add competition for Kelee Ringo and Adoree’ Jackson for that final starting role in their secondary."
Douglas is already familiar with the Eagles, the team that drafted him into the NFL. Douglas spent the first three years of his career with Philly and even won a Super Bowl ring there.
Douglas was a revelation over nine games for the Bills in 2023, but he took a massive step back in 2024, giving up a completion rate of 72.9% and a passer rating of 122 when targeted.
That said, those numbers were outliers for his career and there's a good chance he'll bounce back to respectable coverage stats, especially under an elite defensive coordinator like Vic Fangio.
Douglas could work himself into a starting role, but at the very least he'd provide strong competition for Ringo and a reliable depth option off the bench.
Is Douglas a guarantee to pan out? No, but he's going to come cheap and amounts to one of the better players the Eagles can take a swing on at this late stage in free agency.
