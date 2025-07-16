Buffalo Bills urged to trade for Super Bowl-winning All-Pro safety
This offseason, the Buffalo Bills were intentional about loading up talent on defense.
While they locked up key players such as Greg Rousseau, Terrel Bernard, and Christian Benford, they also went out and added Joey Bosa, Michael Hoecht, and Larry Ogunjobi. They also used six of their nine picks in the 2025 NFL draft on defense, starting with Maxwell Hairston in Round 1.
Despite these moves, Bleacher Report’s Matt Holder believes the Bills should add another playmaker on defense with Tyrann Mathieu being his preferred target.
The Buffalo Bills are one of a few teams that have close to a complete roster, though safety remains a question mark. The position was one of their needs this offseason, but the front office didn't do much at that spot besides adding depth with Darrick Forrest and Jordan Hancock. So, if the rebuilding Saints are willing to put the 33-year-old Mathieu on the trade block, Brandon Beane should give Mickey Loomis a call.“
Given his age, Mathieu wouldn’t be a long-term fix at the position, but he’s an experienced veteran who is a four-time All-Pro and has a Super Bowl ring as well.
He’s also still highly productive, coming off a season where he recorded 62 tackles and had three interceptions. That makes him an intriguing target, and might be enough to push their defense over the top.
