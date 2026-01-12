Darius Slay roasted for snubbing Bills, attending Eagles’ Wild Card game
The Buffalo Bills and Darius Slay Jr. situation was quite a mess. But things have only gotten messier for the veteran cornerback here in the Wild Card round.
Since failing to report to the Bills and citing he’s considering retirement — and the sentiment to not want to move again late in his career — Slay has not had much of a presence at NFL games. If anything, one would assume that if he's attending any that it’d be Buffalo matchups, considering the team does have him under contract if he were to return to play.
But instead, he showed up to the Eagles’ playoff game. And yes, he has history there, having helped the franchise claim its second Super Bowl win last season.
But seeing as Philadelphia lost in the Wild Card while the Bills are advancing to the divisional, the internet had a field day with Slay.
From jokes to serious questions about this being a tampering situation, it just adds another chapter to what’s been an odd occurrence. Slay is currently on Buffalo’s ‘reserved/did not report’ list, but will be an unrestricted free agent this offseason.
But what’s confusing about it all is that Slay has not officially retired, which would supersede any contract he may currently be on or the fact that he’ll be a free agent come the spring.
Slay has had a pretty tough go this season. Just a year removed from being a key contributor on a Super Bowl roster, Slay signed with the Steelers, where he struggled, posting a 58.3 PFF grade. Pittsburgh decided to release him in December, clearing way for the Bills to claim him on waivers.
Slay may have thought that supporting his former team would be a heartwarming situation. But considering how it all played out, now he’s got cake on his face — and it’s red, white and blue.
