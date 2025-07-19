Why Bills' Keon Coleman is primed for 'biggest jump' to 'dominant' outside WR
He has a full NFL season, and subsequent offseason, under his belt. He's apparently spent months working to increase his physical strength and durability.
The stage is set for Buffalo Bills' wide receiver Keon Coleman to emerge as a consistent playmaker for quarterback Josh Allen and the offense. Coleman, the No. 33 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, appears primed to make the Year 2 leap, according to former Bills' second-round draft pick Bucky Brooks.
Currently serving as an NFL Media analyst, Brooks built an All-Breakout Team featuring "11 offensive players poised to make noise in 2025." Coleman is one of three wide receivers on the squad, joining Chicago Bears' Rome Odunze and Kansas City Chiefs' Xavier Worthy.
Brooks explained his selection of Coleman during an appearance on One Bills Live, noting that the time is right for the player to break out.
"Most of the improvement that guys make, the biggest jump is between their first year and second year. Coming into the rookie season, there are a bunch of unknowns. You don't really know the NFL game. The team doesn't fully know you, your strengths, your weaknesses and all those things," said Brooks.
It's worth noting that, in addition to the standard rookie learning curve, Coleman was sidetracked by a Week 9 wrist injury that slowed his acclimation. His performance noticeably dropped following his return from the sidelines.
“So, for Keon Coleman, being able to settle in and being a dominant receiver on the outside, as Josh Allen becomes more comfortable with him and looks to push the ball down the field and lean into the things that he provides as a red zone weapon, a jump ball specialist," said Brooks. "To me, I just envision Keon Coleman having a bigger role, having more production because as teams lean into trying to slow down Khalil Shakir and some of the other guys, Keon Coleman is going to win those one-on-one matchups on the outside.”
The 6-foot-4 Coleman showed big-play ability by averaging 19.2 yards per reception for the season. Now, the hope is that his greater comfortability will lead to an increase in his 50.9 catch percentage.
