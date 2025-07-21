Bills predicted to cut ties with veteran free-agent signing before he plays a snap
The Buffalo Bills have some question marks at the linebacker position, but that might not be enough for one of their recent veteran free-agent signings to make the 53-man roster, one analyst says.
In his most recent projection, Sal Maiorana of the Democrat & Chronicle predicts linebacker Shaq Thompson won't make the final cut next month.
Instead, Maiorana believes the Bills will roll with a five-man group that includes Matt Milano, Terrell Bernard, Dorian Williams, Joe Andreessen and Edefuan Olofoshio.
"Thompson, a late spring signing with ties to McDermott from Carolina who was once a very good player, has to prove he has something left to offer and is probably a longshot unless there’s a spate of injuries," Maiorana wrote.
The Bills have three roster locks at linebacker in Milano, Bernard and Williams, so one or two spots could be up for grabs.
Thompson was once a solid starting linebacker during his days with the Carolina Panthers, but he has been riddled with injury issues the past two seasons, leading to him playing in just six contests in that span.
It's conceivable Thompson could grab one of the final roster spots over the rest of the candidates, as the competition isn't exactly fierce, but he's got to both stay healthy and prove he's still effective to even have a chance.
Thompson also has to show he can contribute on special teams, something that is pivotal for bottom-of-the-depth-chart players like he would be if he makes the cut.
Thompson hasn't played much special teams in recent years, but he does have 955 special teams snaps over the course of his career, so it's not like that area is foreign to him.
Helping his cause is his experience. The Bills could opt to favor the 31-year-old seeing as how they don't have a ton of experience at linebacker outside of Milano, who has dealt with his own injury issues in recent years.
Not to mention, Bernard is coming off a down season and Williams isn't exactly proven. It certainly wouldn't hurt to have a reserve with a lot of starting experience like Thompson on the roster.
The good news is, if things don't work out with Thompson, it won't cost the Bills. He's only on a one-year, $1.255 million contract and, according to Over The Cap, can be cut without penalty.
