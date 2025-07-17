Bills Central

Bills' offense has contract extension candidate arguably as important as James Cook

The Buffalo Bills may want to offer a contract extension to a starting offensive lineman before thinking about locking up James Cook on a new deal

Jan 26, 2025; Kansas City, MO, USA; Buffalo Bills running back James Cook (4) celebrates with offensive tackle Spencer Brown (79) and guard Connor McGovern (66) after rushing for a touchdown against the Kansas City Chiefs during the first half in the AFC Championship game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Jan 26, 2025; Kansas City, MO, USA; Buffalo Bills running back James Cook (4) celebrates with offensive tackle Spencer Brown (79) and guard Connor McGovern (66) after rushing for a touchdown against the Kansas City Chiefs during the first half in the AFC Championship game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
While running back James Cook attracts all the buzz, the Buffalo Bills have an equally-important offensive starter on the final year of his contract.

If he performs similarly to the way he did during his first two seasons with the Bills, interior offensive lineman Connor McGovern's value will only increase. The 27-year-old McGovern has not missed a start in two years since joining Buffalo, and he seems to be in his athletic prime.

One can argue that McGovern has been as responsible as Cook for the Bills' offensive success, especially after his willingness to switch positions and the seamless execution that followed.

In 2023, the Bills signed McGovern to a three-year contract worth $22.4 million (according to Spotrac) and plugged him in as the starting left guard alongside veteran center Mitch Morse. With Morse becoming a salary cap casualty after the 2023 campaign, the Bills filled the void from within. They moved David Edwards from the bench to left guard, and McGovern shifted over one spot to take over center duties.

Having played center for Penn State as a sophomore, McGovern quickly regained his feel and established a good rapport with quarterback Josh Allen.

Pro Football Focus ranked McGovern's 2024 performance as 12th out of 64 centers, and the Bills' evaluation is likely even higher. The interior lineman, who earned his first career Pro Bowl nod this past season, accounted for only five total penalties over his 33 regular season starts for the Bills.

Connor McGovern (66) during AFC Practice for the Pro Bowl Games
Feb 1, 2025; Orlando, FL, USA; Buffalo Bills center Connor McGovern (66) during AFC Practice for the Pro Bowl Games at Camping World Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

With his current average annual value at $7.45 million, Spotrac sets his future market value a few hundred thousand dollars higher. A three-year, $30+ million extension certainly seems reasonable, and it could allow the Bills to clear some salary cap space prior to the season.

McGovern may also benefit from long-term security by signing an extension now rather than waiting to hit the market. AFC centers Tyler Linderbaum and Luke Wattenberg are set to become free agents in 2026, creating some market competition at the position.

Buffalo does have former Georgia starter Sedrick Van Pran Granger on a rookie contract, and could groom him to take over for McGovern. Still, the safer option is likely re-signing the battle-tested veteran and maintaining continuity up front.

While neither deal may get done prior to Week 1, don't be surprised if McGovern has a new contract before Cook.

Bills' offensive linemen
Buffalo Bills Jacob Bayer, Sedrick Van-Pran-Granger, Tylan Grable, Alec Anderson, Dion Dawkins and Connor McGovern line up and stretch during their voluntary workout at their practice facility on May 27, 2025. / Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

