5 Dream Picks for Broncos at No. 64 in NFL Draft

For the first time in four seasons, the Denver Broncos do not own a draft pick in the first half of the first round. When Denver was picking in the top-15, previewing the NFL draft was easy as the top prospects in the class were relatively known.

With the Broncos not going on the clock for the first time until pick 64, thanks to the offseason acquisition of franchise quarterback Russell Wilson from the Seattle Seahawks, it's anyone's guess which prospects will be on the board when George Paton goes on the clock.

Picking at slot 64 isn't all bad, as the Broncos should still have a chance to draft an immediate contributor. Of course, the odds of landing a true difference-maker that could alter the franchise diminishes the further a team selects from No. 1 overall.

Still, Denver's front office, which earned the award for the “best draft class of 2021,” should hopefully draft some exciting talent. If Denver bides its time and waits until 64 to make a pick, rather than trading back and accumulating more capital for 2022 and potentially future drafts, what would be the best-case scenario?

The answer would vary from person to person and even analyst to analyst. However, given the positional value and impact of specific prospects, few stand out.

Will any of these players even be there when Denver is on the clock? Well, there is a reason these prospects are considered “best-case” after all.

If any of these five prospects are there at pick 64, it would be an ideal scenario for the Broncos.

Arnold Ebiketie | EDGE | Penn State

Again, the Broncos have both an immediately pressing and long-term need at the edge rusher position. After signing Randy Gregory this offseason to a five-year deal to pair with Bradley Chubb, the Broncos are placing a lot of pass-rushing stress on a duo that has not proven to be the most durable during their NFL careers to date. Furthermore, while it would be dandy for Chubb to be healthy and so good that Denver re-signs him, he's a free agent after 2022, which complicates things, given how little cap the team is projected to have next offseason at this current point in time. Ebiketie is a twitchy edge rusher with extremely long arms (34-⅛ inches measured at the Combine) despite his more compact frame at 6-foot-2.5 and 250 pounds. He transferred from Temple to play for Penn State this past season. Ebiketie has a hot motor and never gives up on his pass rush or a play, working multiple moves in a row to fight his way into the backfield. His shorter height and long arms are used to his advantage to out-leverage offensive linemen he is in combat with while rushing the passer. Ebiketie might never be a dominating edge-setter in the run game, given his frame appears to be close to maxed out. However, he can use his motor, smarts, and wingspan to help negate that some but power will likely never be his game. Likely one of the players being selected in the first fifteen picks on Day 2, given the depth of this edge class, perhaps, his age, as he will be a 23-year-old rookie, and lack of size might make him fall within striking distance for the Broncos. You can read the full Finding Broncos scouting report on Ebiketie here.

Bernhard Raimann | OT | Central Michigan

Denver need's to find a long-term solution at the right tackle position. The only issue is that the Broncos seem to be preparing themselves for the reality of a fifth draft in a row without a premium pick made on an offensive tackle due to Paton's recent comments on the team likes a lot of tackles that are expected to go Round 1 or early Round. However, this is about dream scenarios for the Broncos at pick 64 so let's dream a touch. Seemingly falling down draft boards lately, Raimann might be a possibility for the Broncos in Round 2 because at 6-foot-6, 305-pounds, and with 32-7/8-inch arm length, he might not be for every team in the league given his lack of length and likely best fit in a scheme that emphasizes outside zone. The Broncos, however, are expected to embrace the outside zone. While the arm length is a concern, given only one tackle played meaningful starting snaps last year with sub-33-inch arms in Indianapolis' Brendan Smith, that is the very reason he might be available for Denver when they pick at 64. Raimann may also fall because he is somewhat new to the position, having transitioned over from the tight end spot, and will be 25 years old as a rookie. However, it's pretty apparent to see his former tight-end skills on tape as he is a smooth mover and a good athlete for the tackle position. Whether it be on the move targeting defensive players in space in the run game or match-and-mirror ability as a pass protector, Raimann would be an excellent get for Denver at 64. You can read the full Finding Broncos scouting report on Raimann here.

Jalen Pitre | NB/S | Baylor

With the 2022 Broncos likely playing a lot more sub-package because the offense should be putting up more points and pressuring opponents into more obvious passing situations, Paton could look to continue to add versatile pieces to the defensive back seven. Sure, the Broncos have options at both wide corner, slot, box, and deep safety on the roster, but in the AFC West, the more quality options at defensive back, the better. Enter Pitre, who played last season as legitimately one of the most unique slot coverage options in college football. While he does not possess a hulking frame or length from the position at 5-foot-11, 205 pounds, and 31-inch arm length, he has a nose for the football and was a continual playmaker in space for the Bears' defense. With ample production on the ball and tackling in space and the backfield, Pitre is a smart and physical player for the modern-day defense. He is legitimately as good and physical in tackling that he might be a better linebacker than many in this class on top of his ability and comfort playing in the slot and in space. Teams won't want Pitre playing single-high safety or outside the numbers against elite pass-catchers or athletes, but if a team wants to live in more nickel and dime defensive packages going forward, he is the ideal competitive, and intelligent playmaker defensive play-callers will covet. You can read the full Finding Broncos scouting report on Pitre here.

Tyler Smith | OL | Tulsa

If Paton can find a long-term answer at right tackle in the 2022 draft, even one that isn't a key contributor at the position in 2022, that would be a win for the team. A versatile upside option at the position is 21-year-old Smith. The 6-foot-4.5, 325-pound unit with 34-inch arm length is a physical specimen that possesses some of the most natural power and explosiveness of any player in the 2022 draft. Playing against Tulsa's C-USA level competition, some of his reps on tape are unfair against his opponents, given the different caliber of athlete and power compared to his foes. Smith was so physically dominating that he was never forced to develop solid and proper techniques to win during his college career. This has led to the development of some poor habits on tape. Smith has a long way to go for his technique to match his raw ability from lunging and getting off-balance, bending his waist, not carrying his hands high, and inconsistent striking when engaging with pass rushers. Due to his technical issues, Smith was also a penalty machine at Tulsa, committing 16 last year. Fortunately for Denver, he would not need to be forced into action given the team's current options along the offensive line, and his overall combination of athleticism, length, and power would be worth taking a swing on and waiting to see how he develops. If Smith were available at 64, the question for Paton would be "is he worth this draft slot?" but rather "do I trust first-time offensive line coach Butch Barry enough to develop this raw and enticing talent?" You can read the full Finding Broncos scouting report on Smith here.

David Ojabo | EDGE | Michigan

Last and most certainly not least is Ojabo. After coming out of nowhere this past season for Michigan after only logging one tackle before 2021, he exploded this season opposite Aiden Hutchinson for the Big Ten-Champion Wolverines. At 6-foot-4 and 252 pounds, with 33-1/2-inch arm length, Ojabo looks a lot like Randy Gregory given his linear frame and long arms. Ojabo also looked like Gregory with his ability to knock the ball out this past season, creating five forced fumbles last year. Despite being new to the scene last year for Michigan's defense, Ojabo is not young and will be 22 years old next season. He is also very much a work in progress as a run defender. Michigan actively took him off the field in obvious rushing situations, such as against Georgia in the College Football Playoffs. Still, the package of length, fluidity, and burst displayed on Ojabo’s tape makes him worthy of a top-20 selection until he tore his Achilles at Michigan’s pro day this past month. Due to the torn achilles, Ojabo may miss the entirety of the 2022 season, which is why he could plausibly fall to Denver at pick 64 — despite his talent. So given Denver’s long-term needs at the edge, no first-round pick in 2022 or 2023, perhaps it’s smart to think long-term and select someone like him at 64 even if he doesn’t play next season. Given how the Broncos’ 2022 roster is all but set and looks really solid top to bottom, selecting and stashing Ojabo might be a savvy move by Paton and the forward-thinking front office in Dove Valley. You can read the full Finding Broncos scouting report on Ojabo here.

Finally, here are a few honorable mentions deserving of a shoutout as possibilities at 64. Some of these players were not chosen for the ideal five because it feels unlikely that they are available when Denver is picking or because other prospects were deemed more worthy of highlighting.

However, any of the following honorable mentions would be slam dunk picks for Denver at 64.

