Ranking Broncos' Five 2025 Free-Agent Additions at the Bye
The Denver Broncos made five big free-agent signings this past offseason, and one of those five is already off the team after 10 games. With 11 regular-season games in the books, these free-agent signings have had an impact on the Broncos, some more than others.
With that, today, I'm ranking the Broncos' five major signings in terms of how much they've paid off so far. There are still six games left, as well as the remainder of these players' contracts, so things can change, but this is based solely on what they've done for Denver through the 11 games.
1. Talanoa Hufanga | S | 3 Years, $39 Million
There may not be a better non-quarterback free agent for any team this season than Hufanga has been for Denver. Sam Darnold and Daniel Jones are the only two who have had a bigger impact on their respective teams, which is easier to do as a quarterback.
Patrick Surtain II is the straw that stirs the drink for the Broncos' defense, but adding Hufanga gave them another one, and they've reaped the rewards. Hufanga has been all over the field for the Broncos, with only two complaints: some penalties and the lack of interceptions, with seven dropped interceptions on the season.
2. J.K. Dobbins | RB | 1 Year, $1.6 Million
If it weren’t for the injury, there is a case to be made for Dobbins as the top addition, though he'd still be second for me. His reliability and consistency as a runner gave Denver a running game that has been problematic with anyone else running the ball.
Dobbins has the eighth-most rushing yards on the season, while averaging 5.0 yards per carry, which is tied for the seventh-highest. With him ranking sixth in runs of 10-plus yards and 11th in success rate at 44.4%, Dobbins' impact on the offense was felt, given how terrible the Broncos' running game was against the Kansas City Chiefs.
3. Evan Engram | TE | 2 Years, $23 Million
The Broncos' offense is more efficient with Adam Trautman on the field because Engram isn’t a blocker. While Engram has made some plays as a receiver, his impact has not lived up to expectations since the Broncos signed him.
Engram needs to make a bigger impact as a receiver because it isn’t going to come as a blocker, and the only reason he isn’t lower is playing time. His long-term outlook is concerning because of how he looks, which is not as quick or fast as he used to be — traits that made him such a mismatch threat with the Jacksonville Jaguars and New York Giants in the past.
4. Dre Greenlaw | LB | 3 Years, $31.5 Million
Greenlaw has been great for the Broncos when on the field, except for his game against the Chiefs, but he hasn’t seen the field that much. Through 11 games, Greenlaw has played in four, been inactive for two, been on injured reserve for four, and suspended for one.
With Greenlaw healthy and working his way into more reps on defense, he could easily overtake Engram on this list by the season's end. Greenlaw's play has been great, but the Broncos need to see him on the field quite a bit more.
5. Trent Sherfield | WR | 2 Years, $6 Million
The only reason Sherfield is mentioned, despite being waived ahead of Week 11, is to serve as a cautionary tale. There was a lot of hype around Sherfield after he shone during the preseason, with some fans wanting him to be the second or third receiver after he made some big plays against third and fourth-string players.
Sherfield serves as a reminder: don't overreact to preseason performances. We have to factor in the level of competition.
With three catches for 21 yards on four targets through 10 games, Sherfield wasn’t making an impact as a receiver, and Pat Bryant quickly overtook him as a blocker. Special teams play wasn’t enough to save Sherfield, a unit that looked its best against the Chiefs without him on the team.