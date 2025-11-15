Broncos Waive Veteran WR on Doorstep of Crucial Chiefs Game
The season-ending loss of starting running back J.K. Dobbins has shaken things up on the Denver Broncos' roster. Not long after the news that Dobbins was headed to injured reserve hit the wire, the Broncos waived veteran wide receiver Trent Sherfield, per 9NEWS' Mike Klis.
"Per source, Broncos have waived veteran WR/special teamer Trent Sherfield Sr. Not that surprising with team encountering slew of injuries and signing of Payton fave WR Lil'Jordan Humphrey. Sherfield played 24% offensive snaps, had 3 catches, used as blocker and complementary route runner. Expected to have opportunities elsewhere," Klis posted on X.
For a minute there, it seemed that Humphrey and Sherfield could co-exist on the Broncos' roster. However, something tells me that Humphrey's return always meant that Sherfield would be sent packing.
The Sherfield Vision
The Broncos signed Sherfield to a two-year, $6 million contract this past spring, with $3 million guaranteed. He looked very good in the preseason, especially in Game 1, where he caught three passes for 73 yards and a touchdown.
Since the regular season arrived, though, Sherfield has been a relative non-factor behind Courtland Sutton, Troy Franklin, Marvin Mims Jr., and the rookie Pat Bryant. One of Sherfield's strengths is his blocking, which, combined with his special teams acumen, was a big reason the Broncos signed him, especially after losing Humphrey to the New York Giants.
Alas, Sherfield's contributions in the blocking game this season have left much to be desired. He's been penalized three times for holding, and in last week's 10-7 win over the Las Vegas Raiders, he had an unfortunate play where a guy he was fully engaged with blocking somehow managed to arm-tackle Franklin on a screen pass.
Franklin ran into the block, frankly, but it didn't make Sherfield look very effective. As a receiver, Sherfield has been used sparingly, with just four targets this season. He has three receptions for 21 yards, one of which went for a first down.
The NFL should have room for Sherfield somewhere else. At 6-foot-1 and 205 pounds, it's somewhat of a mystery why the vision the Broncos had for him didn't work out.
Humphrey's Return
Meanwhile, Humphrey is a long-time Sean Payton guy, and he'll fill the role Sherfield was supposed to. Actually, Sherfield was filling Humphrey's role, and now that Lil'Jordan has returned, alas, Trent became expendable.
“I think just as we’re into this run, having depth. We know the player really well," Payton said of Humphrey's return earlier this week. "One of his strengths is his football I.Q. He can play a lot of different spots, and I think it was we had that roster availability. So we’ll see how that plays out.”
We've seen how it played out for Sherfield, but hopefully, he indeed lands on his feet, as Klis suggests. He's 29 and should still have a bit of gas left in the tank.