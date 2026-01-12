Broncos On Alert After Latest Bills Injury Update

The Denver Broncos are coming off their first-round playoff bye, which allowed most of their banged-up players to rest and recover for their Divisional Round matchup vs. the Buffalo Bills .

"I think we see most everyone back," Broncos head coach Sean Payton said on Friday of the injured players on his team's active roster. That would include starting linebacker Dre Greenlaw.

Last year, the Bills trounced the Broncos in Upstate New York in the Wildcard Round, sending them home with a rebuking 31-7 loss. Greenlaw and All-Pro safety Talanoa Hufanga were not part of that loss, having joined the Broncos last spring in free agency.

The Broncos will get their chance to exact some revenge on the Bills.

Entering Saturday's rematch, the Broncos are about as healthy as they could hope to be, while the Bills are the epitome of the walking wounded, especially coming out of that rock fight with the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday.

CBS Sports' sideline reporter Tracy Wolfson illustrated the Bills' health situation quite well on Monday morning.

"My one concern for the Bills is health on [a] short week. They were already without Ty Johnson (ankle in boot) and Josh Palmer (IR), lose Gabe Davis for the season," Wolfson posted on X . "Shavers (knee) got banged up. Defensively, CB Hairston and LB Bernard missed the game and may not be back. Poyer left with [a] hamstring.

Aside from Johnson and Palmer, the Bills lost Davis in that physical win over the Jaguars. Wide receiver Tyrell Shavers is injured, while the outlook of cornerback Maxwell Hairston and linebacker Terrel Bernard's is up in the air. Safety Jordan Poyer exited Sunday's action with a hamstring.

However, the Bills still have Josh Allen, which gives them more than a fighting chance. But he took some big hits on Sunday and has to face the Broncos' defense on a short-week turnaround.

Broncos Set Up as Early Home Dogs

Allen is a big and strong quarterback in the vein of classic Cam Newton, but even he can only take so much. The Broncos led the NFL in sacks once again, with All-Pro defensive lineman Zach Allen leading the league in quarterback hits.

Then the Bills have to deal with Pro Bowl rush linebacker Nik Bonitto and his partner Jonathon Cooper, as well as interior defender John Franklin-Myers, who finished with even more sacks than Allen. And everyone is healthy.

None of these injury concerns has impacted how bettors are viewing this Broncos-Bills rematch. According to DraftKings Sportsbook , the Broncos have been set up early as 1.5-point home underdogs, which plays into their under-the-radar persona as a team.

The Bills have momentum, having successfully fought for their playoff lives once, while the Broncos enjoyed a week off. The Broncos won two of their final three regular-season games after winning 11 straight, but because they didn't finish super strong on either side of the ball, the NFL is having a hard time figuring out how to view them as the No. 1 playoff seed.

That all plays into Payton's hands perfectly. However, the Broncos still have to go out and prove it against a Bills opponent that is trying to prove it can get over the hump and finally make the Super Bowl with the Kansas City Chiefs and Baltimore Ravens conveniently out of the way.

It's setting up to be one heck of a Divisional Round matchup. We'll find out after Monday night's Wildcard Game between the Houston Texans and Pittsburgh Steelers exactly what time the Broncos will play the Bills on Saturday.

We'll monitor that development, as well as the injury news that emerges from Buffalo this week on their long list of banged-up players.

