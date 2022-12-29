Browns Jadeveon Clowney, Demetric Felton out Thursday's Practice Prior to Commanders Game

Cleveland Browns are without a couple of players at Thursday's practice as they prep for the Washington Commanders.

Cleveland Browns DE Jadeveon Clowney is once again out of practice. Today, Clowney is joined by RB/WR Demetric Felton, both of whom are out with an illness.

Illness has been circling Berea for a couple of weeks now. Last week Myles Garrett missed a couple of days while out with sickness. In good news for the Browns, left tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. is on the bike today. A step up from yesterday's did not participate due to a sore back.

Clowney being out sick today is unfortunate timing as he returned to practice yesterday from a concussion. Clowney was idle for the matchup with the New Orleans Saints. On the season, Clowney has just two sacks. As an upcoming free agent, two sacks aren't going to get you paid on the open market.

A strong finish to the season would be ideal for Clowney and many players on the defense. That starts in practice, where Clowney is unfortunately out today.

