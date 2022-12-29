Browns DC Joe Woods Takes Blame for run Defense Failures This Season

Cleveland Browns are allowing 134 rushing yards a game this season, which ranks 25th in the entire NFL. It has been a glaring hole on the defense, one that nearly every opposing team can take advantage of. Defensive coordinator Joe Woods didn't shy away from what the problem is.

"I'd put it all on coaching," Woods said. "We've got to get the guys to execute what I'm calling."

Cleveland is operating with Taven Bryan, Jordan Elliott, and rookie Perrion Winfrey at this point in the season at defensive tackle. Winfrey has shown flashes, the others make a rare play but you normally find them getting blown off of the ball.

One thing that has been consistent for the Browns as always is Myles Garrett. Garrett looks to have taken the biggest step in his leadership this season. Taking playing such as Perrion Winfrey under his wing as he gets acclimated to being a pro.

"I thought he stepped up and did a good job," Woods said of Garrett "We obviously don't want to have any issues, but we've had issues with some guys along the way."

Woods may very well be on his way out, there likely has to be change for the negatives that have happened this year. In this press conference he took the failures of the defense right to the chest, that says a lot about him itself.

