Cleveland Browns OTA Sights And Sounds From Day 4
Week number two of Cleveland Browns OTAs kicked off on Tuesday and it featured the return of some new faces as the Browns make their way through offseason workouts.
Browns wide receiver Elijah Moore returned to this Browns team for his first appearance of the 2024 offseason. Organized Team Activities are voluntary workouts that players are not required to attend. Some of the names that were missing last week when the workouts kicked off were Moore, David Njoku, Joel Bitonio, Amari Cooper and Myles Garrett just to name a few.
These workouts are hardly football practices but can be valuable for a lot of young guys trying to make a roster. Looking into who is not there is far less important than your quarterbacks working on their rhythm in the offense and finding some chemistry with the receivers that are there.
Tuesday was one of quarterback Deshaun Watson's throwing days in week two and all reports point to him looking sharp. Watson is looking to build off a strong week one. Here is what Tuesday in Berea looked like.
1. Ogbo Okoronkwo Takes The Field for Practice Four
2. Elijah Moore's Return to the Practice Field Highlight
3. Quarterback Jameis Winston Takes the Field and 'Has Five On It'
4. Quarterback Deshaun Watson Connecting with Elijah Moore
5. Quarterback Deshaun Watson Connects with David Bell Across the Middle
6. Browns Social Drops The Day Four Album
The Browns have two more workouts this week before a quick break. Then another session next week will wrap up OTAs before the entire team reports for mandatory minicamp in the middle of June.