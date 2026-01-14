How the Cleveland Browns can win the AFC North in 2026

The Cleveland Browns could be in a prime position to strike in their division next season.

The current landscape of the AFC North has completely changed over the course of the past few weeks, which all started with the Browns firing their head coach Kevin Stefanski. In the last ten days, two of the division's juggernauts in Pittsburgh and Baltimore parted ways with their long tenured, highly successful head coaches as well.

Both teams skidded to the finish line in week 17, with Pittsburgh taking the division crown; only to be dismantled in the Wild Card round.

With true uncertainty as to where those teams go from here, as well as the fellow Ohio team, Cincinnati Bengals, facing their own share of concerns for the future, the Browns could be positioned to make some noise in their division if they make these moves.

New coach

The first thing Cleveland should do is to find the right fit at head coach; someone who can change the culture and lead their group of players forward, not backward. Getting the most out of their young, promising players while also maximizing your veteran's talent is crucial for success.

Experience and commitment are what separates a good coach from a great coach, and what this team needs is a fully committed staff that is ready to win.

This team desperately needs experience, so names like John Harbaugh, Robert Saleh, Jim Schwartz, or Mike McCarthy make the most sense.

Free Agency and NFL Draft

The hopes are that whoever is coaching in Cleveland next season will be able to attract some key free agents to join this already promising core of players. The biggest need is to retool their aging offensive line who could lose their all-pro guard in Joel Bitonio if he retires, as well as locking in another tackle opposite of Dawand Jones. That can be addressed in the draft with their arsenal of picks, as can the wide receiver room that desperately needs a spark or two.

Cleveland’s defense is one of the best in football, but a few more additions to solidify the secondary could put them over the top. Offensively, building around whoever their starting quarterback may be is priority number one. Shedeur Sanders could be that answer but based on what he had to work with in 2025, their focus should be centered around protecting him up front while acquiring more weapons down field.

Both the free agency and draft class of 2026 have multitudes of options that can help turn the team around, but again, talent and experience lead the conversation as to what should be considered first and foremost.

AFC North Outlook

The Ravens and Steelers both have aging rosters, which can only get them so far if they run it back with similar squad's next season.

The Bengals have one of the worst defenses in the league, a defense that was exploited in every way this season. With two teams facing surprising head coaching vacancies, and another that has talent but can’t seem to get on the same page, Cleveland should look to capitalize on that as soon as possible.

Huntington Bank Stadium in its 25-year lifetime has yet to see a home playoff game, and with only about four years left before its move to Brook Park, it would be another embarrassing statistic in Browns lore if they fail to do so over the next few years.

There has never been a better opportunity to get this team back on track than there is now. Owner Jimmy Haslam made it clear that his Browns’ recent track record is, “embarrassing”, and “will not continue”, so if he’s a man of his word, big things could be on the horizon in 2026 for the Cleveland Browns.