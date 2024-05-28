See Which Cleveland Browns Player Arrived For Week Two Of OTAs
The annual practice of debating whether or not players not in attendance for spring workouts are taking football seriously enough is in full swing. That or whether or not a specific player is disgruntled with their organization. Even the Cleveland Browns are not immune.
Last week, during the first open session of OTAs it was noted that a handful of players were not in attendance. That list included: DE Myles Garrett, WR Amari Cooper, WR Elijah Moore, TE David Njoku, S Juan Thornhill, DT Dalvin Tomlinson, DT Shelby Harris and S Rodney McLeod. As the team returned from the long, holiday weekend one of those players was on the field for round two of OTAs.
Moore was captured by the Browns social media team practicing for the first time in Berea this offseason. While head coach Kevin Stefanski continually emphasized that this stage of the offseason program is totally voluntary, Moore's absence in sparked some concern that he may be unhappy with his contract situation. Those fears were quickly dispelled on Tuesday as Moore was in attendance officially for the start of this week's session.
Moore is due foe a contract extension as he enters the final year of his rookie deal that pays him just over $3 million next season. The Browns have yet to commit to the 24-year-old beyond 2024 after acquiring the speedy wideout via trade from the Jets in March of 2023. During this offseason, Cleveland made a similar move, acquiring wideout Jerry Jeudy from the Broncos via trade and handed the Alabama product an extension before he's even played a game for the franchise.
It's fair to reason that decision may have rubbed Moore the wrong way. Given his arrival in Berea and a recent social media post in which he emphasized outworking everyone, Moore appears to be ready to go though.
Even with the addition of Jeudy, Moore still figures to be an important part of the Browns new offense, designed by Ken Dorsey. Once Cooper and Njoku join the fold by the start of veteran minicamp next month, the Browns new system can really start to take shape with a healthy Deshaun Watson under center.
----------------------------
