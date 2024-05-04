NFL Executive Of Browns NFL Draft Class: "Adding Players They Can Win With"
Browns general manager Andrew Berry made the most of the six picks he had has his disposal for last weekend's NFL Draft. Even without a first-round pick, Berry came away with an assortment of players that can contribute now, and potentially develop into future talents later.
Mike Sando of the Athletic does an annual draft recap that includes quotes from anonymous NFL executives breaking down each team's draft. In this year's edition, several execs shared their thoughts on the Browns draft, with one of the big takeaways being that as a playoff team, Cleveland added players "you can win with, not because of."
That's a far cry from where the organization used to be, drafting players who were expected to make an immediate impact and be at the forefront of turning around the franchise. That's not the case right now with the current status of the Browns roster, which includes stars like Myles Garrett, Amari Cooper, Denzel Ward and Nick Chubb.
According to Sando's piece, another executive had this to say about the Browns six selections:
“Their first pick (Michael Hall Jr.) is a prototype who fits Jim Schwartz’s defense as a twitchy, up-field penetrator. If they can motivate him and get him playing down in and down out, he will fit well for Schwartz’s defense. The Michigan guard (Zak Zinter) is good for where they got him if you are comfortable with the medical.”
Beyond the second and third rounds, the Browns added Louisville WR Jamari Thrash, Mississippi State LB Nathaniel Watson, South Dakota CB Myles Harden and Cincinnati DT Jowon Briggs.
Coming off a trip to the playoffs in 2023, Cleveland is certainly in win now mode with quarterback Deshaun Watson being paid as a franchise QB. While it's unlikely all their 2024 picks will see an exuberant amount of action this season, they all have a chance to begin their careers with a winning organization with Super Bowl aspirations.
