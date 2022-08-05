Skip to main content

Report: Browns Make Decision on Deshaun Watson’s Preseason Playing Time

The Cleveland Browns have decide on what to do with Deshaun Watson in the preseason.

The league has decided to appeal the six-game suspension is Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson leaving his future in doubt. At this time the Browns have decided on if Watson will play with the team during the preseason. It was originally reported here. 

The plan at this time is for Watson to play some in the preseason, though it is not known how much he will play. According to the report, it is not known if he will play in all three games or less.

Seeing Watson in the preseason could be interesting, it will be his first time playing since the 2020 season. If all goes to plan for the Browns and Watson, he’s on the field in week seven after a six-game suspension. The league is hoping for an indefinite suspension that will keep Watson off the field for potentially the 2022 season. There is a chance that Watson’s only time on the field in 2022 is the preseason.

Jacoby Brissett will start the season for the Browns. Josh Rosen and Josh Dobbs are expected to battle it out for the third-string quarterback job, which is the backup for at least six weeks.

