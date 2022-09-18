Where to Watch Cleveland Browns vs. New York Jets Week 2 Game

Cleveland Browns will look to move to 2-0 for the first time since 1993 when they take on the New York Jets today. The Browns defeated the Panthers, 26-24, thanks to a late field goal by rookie Cade York.

York booted a 58-yard field goal with just seconds left in his first career game to give the Browns the win.

Today, Cleveland will take on a familiar player in Joe Flacco. With Zach Wilson injured it will be the former Baltimore Ravens quarterback under center.

The Jets fell to the Baltimore Ravens in week 1, 24-9. In that game, Flacco was forced to throw the ball 57 times, which is asking a ton out of a now backup quarterback. New York does utilize an impressive young receiving group in Elijah Moore, Garrett Wilson, then Corey Davis.

At the end of the day, this game will be played with backup quarterbacks for both teams. On paper, this game very well could be a defensive game, the total sits at 39.5.

Here you will find where to enjoy the game on Sunday, Sept 18, 2022.

Watch/Listen

TV: CBS

Radio: ESPN 850, 92.3 The Fan, 98.5 WNCX

Brandon Little is a writer for Sports Illustrated's Browns Digest website and you can follow him on Twitter @BrandonLittleFB here.

