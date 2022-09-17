NFL Hands Out Fines After Browns and Panthers Game

The league has handed out fines to members of the Cleveland Browns, as well as one Carolina Panthers player.

Game checks are coming up short for a couple of players involved in the Cleveland Browns and Carolina Panthers week 1 game. Browns defensive tackle Taven Bryan and Panthers defensive end were both fined, as well as Cleveland safety John Johnson III.

Bryan is being fined $15,914 for a hit on a Baker Mayfield, while Johnson was fined $21,218 for unnecessary roughness.

For the Panthers, Burns was fined $15,914 for a hit on Cleveland quarterback Jacoby Brissett.

Overall, it was a pretty clean game in terms of any extracurricular activity after plays. The league continues to emphasize a clean game.

