Skip to main content

NFL Hands Out Fines After Browns and Panthers Game

The league has handed out fines to members of the Cleveland Browns, as well as one Carolina Panthers player.

Game checks are coming up short for a couple of players involved in the Cleveland Browns and Carolina Panthers week 1 game. Browns defensive tackle Taven Bryan and Panthers defensive end were both fined, as well as Cleveland safety John Johnson III.

Bryan is being fined $15,914 for a hit on a Baker Mayfield, while Johnson was fined $21,218 for unnecessary roughness.

For the Panthers, Burns was fined $15,914 for a hit on Cleveland quarterback Jacoby Brissett.

Overall, it was a pretty clean game in terms of any extracurricular activity after plays. The league continues to emphasize a clean game.

Brandon Little is a writer for Sports Illustrated’s Browns Digest website and you can follow him on Twitter @BrandonLittleFB here. You can follow Browns Digest on Twitter here.

Subscribe to Browns Digest on YouTube here.

Like Browns Digest on Facebook.

Be sure to bookmark Browns Digest for everything you need Browns … Browns Digest brings you news, analysis, film work, draft coverage, and more.

Former Browns DE Takk McKinley Getting Another Shot After Achilles Injury

Browns Must Solve Talented Jets Defensive Front

Browns Rookie K Cade York is AFC Special Teams Player of the Week

Myles Garrett, Nick Chubb Being Recognized Following Week 1

Rookie Kicker Among Browns Standouts in Victory over Panthers

With Win Against Panthers, Where do Browns go from Here?

Deshaun Watson's Plan to Stay Sharp During Suspension, the Concept... of Rust

Browns CB Greedy Williams Heading to Injured Reserve

Browns Won’t Face Jets Zach Wilson in Week 2

Where Does Browns Jacoby Brissett Rank Amongst NFL Quarterbacks?

Scroll to Continue

Read More

What is Required for the Browns to Make the Playoffs

Browns Waive Former 2019 NFL Draft Pick

Cleveland Browns to Induct Joe Thomas, Darrel Brewster into Legends Program

Brandon Little is a writer for Sports Illustrated’s Browns Digest website and you can follow him on Twitter @BrandonLittleFB here. You can follow Browns Digest on Twitter here.

Subscribe to Browns Digest on YouTube here.

Like Browns Digest on Facebook.

Be sure to bookmark Browns Digest for everything you need Browns … Browns Digest brings you news, analysis, film work, draft coverage, and more.

Browns Must Solve Talented Jets Defensive Front

Browns Rookie K Cade York is AFC Special Teams Player of the Week

Myles Garrett, Nick Chubb Being Recognized Following Week 1

Rookie Kicker Among Browns Standouts in Victory over Panthers

With Win Against Panthers, Where do Browns go from Here?

Deshaun Watson's Plan to Stay Sharp During Suspension, the Concept... of Rust

Browns CB Greedy Williams Heading to Injured Reserve

Browns Won’t Face Jets Zach Wilson in Week 2

Where Does Browns Jacoby Brissett Rank Amongst NFL Quarterbacks?

What is Required for the Browns to Make the Playoffs

Browns Waive Former 2019 NFL Draft Pick

Cleveland Browns to Induct Joe Thomas, Darrel Brewster into Legends Program

In This Article (1)

Cleveland Browns
Cleveland Browns

D79CE274-BDBA-4294-A2A1-2C35B58A7CA9
News

Browns Elevate two Players Ahead of Jets Game

By Brandon Little
Oct 3, 2021; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Cleveland Browns defensive end Jadeveon Clowney (90) and defensive end Takkarist McKinley (55) react during the fourth quarter against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports
News

Former Browns DE Takk McKinley Getting Another Shot After Achilles Injury

By Brandon Little
06045969-A0B9-4169-A2DD-7A9A2FB26A9E
News

Browns Perrion Winfrey’s Status up in air Against Jets, Chris Hubbard Won’t Play

By Brandon Little
Jack Conklin, Cody Parkey Return From Covid-19 list, Multiple Elav
News

Cleveland Browns Injury Update: Three Players Miss Thursday’s Practice

By Brandon Little
browns digest elf logo
Featured Content

Browns Digest Week 2 Staff Picks

By Pete Smith
Oct 31, 2021; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets defensive tackle Quinnen Williams (95) and New York Jets defensive end John Franklin-Myers (91) celebrates a defensive stop against the Cincinnati Bengals during the first half at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
Featured Content

Browns Must Solve Talented Jets Defensive Front

By Pete Smith
CA95F4A0-8FA1-4EC7-82FF-2E18A3754D0C
News

Browns Rookie K Cade York is AFC Special Teams Player of the Week

By Brandon Little
Sep 11, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb (24) is tackled by Carolina Panthers linebacker Shaq Thompson (7) and cornerback Myles Hartsfield (38) in the first quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
Podcasts

Browns Bytes - Browns Win Week 1

By Pete Smith