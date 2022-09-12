Skip to main content

Myles Garrett, Nick Chubb Being Recognized Following Week 1

Cleveland Browns players Myles Garrett and Nick Chubb were masterful against the Carolina Panthers.

Myles Garrett and Nick Chubb were among the Browns players who had an absolutely great showing against the Carolina Panthers. In the end, the Browns beat the Panthers, 26-24.

Chubb has been nominated for the FedEx Ground Player of the Week. The Browns running back ran the ball 22 times for 141 rushing yards. Other players up for the award are Jonathan Taylor and D’Andre Swift.

Myles Garrett posted the highest Pro Football Focus grade for week 1 out of all players through Sunday. Garrett’s grade of 94.4 was possible thanks to his two sacks and three tackles for a loss. Garrett forced a fumble on quarterback Baker Mayfield, too.

The winning kick by rookie kicker Cade York was the longest field goal for Cleveland since 1984, with the kick of 58 yards being the second longest in franchise history.

Cleveland picked up key contributions in all three facets of the football game. The Browns will need much more of that going forward.

Brandon Little is a writer for Sports Illustrated’s Browns Digest website and you can follow him on Twitter @BrandonLittleFB here. You can follow Browns Digest on Twitter here.

Subscribe to Browns Digest on YouTube here.

Like Browns Digest on Facebook.

Be sure to bookmark Browns Digest for everything you need Browns … Browns Digest brings you news, analysis, film work, draft coverage, and more.

Rookie Kicker Among Browns Standouts in Victory over Panthers

With Win Against Panthers, Where do Browns go from Here?

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Deshaun Watson's Plan to Stay Sharp During Suspension, the Concept... of Rust

Browns CB Greedy Williams Heading to Injured Reserve

Browns Won’t Face Jets Zach Wilson in Week 2

Where Does Browns Jacoby Brissett Rank Amongst NFL Quarterbacks?

What is Required for the Browns to Make the Playoffs

Browns Defender Says Why Cleveland has Edge Against Baker Mayfield

Browns Waive Former 2019 NFL Draft Pick

Browns to Sign Veteran OL Joe Haeg

Browns Rookie Progress Report

Report: Browns Working to Sign Veteran Tight End

Browns Greg Newsome II Listed as one of NFL’s 2022 Breakout Players

Cleveland Browns to Induct Joe Thomas, Darrel Brewster into Legends Program

In This Article (1)

Cleveland Browns
Cleveland Browns

Sep 11, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) throws a touchdown pass in the second quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
Featured Content

With Win Against Panthers, Where do Browns go from Here?

By Pete Smith
Sep 11, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb (24) is tackled by Carolina Panthers linebacker Shaq Thompson (7) and cornerback Myles Hartsfield (38) in the first quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
Featured Content

Rookie Kicker Among Browns Standouts in Victory over Panthers

By Pete Smith
Sep 11, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Cleveland Browns place kicker Cade York (3) reacts with tight end Harrison Bryant (88) after kicking the winning field goal in the last few seconds of the fourth quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
Game Day

Browns Eke Out Victory Against Panthers, Former Quarterback Baker Mayfield

By Pete Smith
1BB8D91A-1ED7-4E8F-A430-BB37E7EAC2D3
News

Jack Conklin OUT Week 1 for Browns, Inactive Players Listed

By Brandon Little
Aug 27, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) gives a thumbs up to fans before the game between the Browns and the Chicago Bears at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
News

Deshaun Watson's Plan to Stay Sharp During Suspension, the Concept of Rust

By Pete Smith
329ED42D-EE4A-4806-B53E-00CD6B86FEDC
News

Where to Find Cleveland Browns Season Opener Against Carolina Panthers

By Brandon Little
E26EF940-05AC-4501-B1E9-32F5DF7A3225
News

Ravens Lamar Jackson Declined $250 Million, Wants Full Guaranteed Deal

By Brandon Little
D1450D03-A6E9-4C16-8C55-AC567E66AC61
News

Browns Rule Out Rookie Wide Receiver, Elevate Two From Practice Squad

By Brandon Little