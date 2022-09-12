Myles Garrett, Nick Chubb Being Recognized Following Week 1

Myles Garrett and Nick Chubb were among the Browns players who had an absolutely great showing against the Carolina Panthers. In the end, the Browns beat the Panthers, 26-24.

Chubb has been nominated for the FedEx Ground Player of the Week. The Browns running back ran the ball 22 times for 141 rushing yards. Other players up for the award are Jonathan Taylor and D’Andre Swift.

Myles Garrett posted the highest Pro Football Focus grade for week 1 out of all players through Sunday. Garrett’s grade of 94.4 was possible thanks to his two sacks and three tackles for a loss. Garrett forced a fumble on quarterback Baker Mayfield, too.

The winning kick by rookie kicker Cade York was the longest field goal for Cleveland since 1984, with the kick of 58 yards being the second longest in franchise history.

Cleveland picked up key contributions in all three facets of the football game. The Browns will need much more of that going forward.

