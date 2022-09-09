Skip to main content

Browns CB Greedy Williams Heading to Injured Reserve to Start 2022 Season

Cleveland Browns cornerback Greedy Williams is set to miss at least four week.

Some bad news has struck the Cleveland Browns to start the season. Cornerback Greedy Williams is set to miss at least the first four games for Cleveland. Williams will begin the season on the injured reserve.

With Williams the third cornerback on the roster, someone will need to step up. Rookie Martin Emerson Jr. will likely be that guy. The rookie out of Mississippi State looks like he will see snaps early in the season.

Emerson had maybe the play of the preseason when he took a ball away from a receiver and went for the touchdown. Another name to watch is AJ Green, who has worked his way up the Browns' depth chart as an undrafted free agent.

This comes as unfortunate news for Williams, who missed the entire 2020 season, as well as games in both 2019 and 2021. In 2022, the LSU product had his best year as a pro.

Brandon Little is a writer for Sports Illustrated’s Browns Digest website and you can follow him on Twitter @BrandonLittleFB here. You can follow Browns Digest on Twitter here.

Subscribe to Browns Digest on YouTube here.

Like Browns Digest on Facebook.

Be sure to bookmark Browns Digest for everything you need Browns … Browns Digest brings you news, analysis, film work, draft coverage, and more.

Browns Rule Greedy Williams OUT Against Panthers, Others... Questionable

Browns v. Panthers: 5 Matchups to Watch

Browns Won’t Face Jets Zach Wilson in Week 2

Where Does Browns Jacoby Brissett Rank Amongst NFL Quarterbacks?

Scroll to Continue

Read More

What is Required for the Browns to Make the Playoffs

Browns Defender Says Why Cleveland has Edge Against Baker Mayfield

Browns Waive Former 2019 NFL Draft Pick

Browns to Sign Veteran OL Joe Haeg

Browns Rookie Progress Report

Report: Browns Working to Sign Veteran Tight End

Browns Greg Newsome II Listed as one of NFL’s 2022 Breakout Players

Browns Claim QB Kellen Mond on Waivers

Kicker Cade York Presents Unique Opportunities, Quandaries for Browns

Browns Shouldn't Give Up on Anthony Schwartz

Cleveland Browns to Induct Joe Thomas, Darrel Brewster into Legends Program

Myles Garrett Talks Facing Baker Mayfield Week 1

In This Article (1)

Cleveland Browns
Cleveland Browns

E0E3812D-3376-4382-BBB7-CBD47CA5D153
News

Browns Rule Greedy Williams OUT Against Panthers, Others Questionable

By Brandon Little
89FF22FE-008C-48BB-B402-1FD29EF03043
News

Myles Garrett Named NFLPA Community MVP for Week 1

By Pete Smith
Sep 8, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs (14) celebrate s touchdown in in front of Los Angeles Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) in the fourth quarter at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
Featured Content

Browns Digest Week 1 Staff Picks

By Pete Smith
B5B796A7-379E-4C8A-9C38-9383A79881FA
News

Browns and Panthers Injury Reports

By Brandon Little
Aug 13, 2022; Landover, Maryland, USA; Carolina Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) holds a ball during warmups prior to the game against the Washington Commanders at FedExField. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Featured Content

Browns v. Panthers: 5 Matchups to Watch

By Pete Smith
Cleveland Browns defensive end Jadeveon Clowney (90) celebrates with Cleveland Browns middle linebacker Anthony Walker (4) after sacking Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) during the first half of an NFL football game at FirstEnergy Stadium, Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, in Cleveland, Ohio. [Jeff Lange/Beacon Journal] Browns 3
News

Jadeveon Clowney to Note on Cleveland Browns Injury Report

By Brandon Little
89FF22FE-008C-48BB-B402-1FD29EF03043
News

Cleveland Browns Announce Five Team Captains

By Brandon Little
9D4D6D87-1BCC-40FB-BBA2-6CA9738935DC
News

Browns Won’t Face Jets Zach Wilson in Week 2

By Brandon Little