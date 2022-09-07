Skip to main content

Where Does Browns Jacoby Brissett Rank Amongst NFL Quarterbacks?

One outlet ranked the starting quarterbacks around the league, including Jacoby Brissett of the Cleveland Browns.

Whether or not Jacoby Brissett is starter material doesn’t matter much because he’s just that for the next 11 Cleveland Browns games, the starter. The Ringer looked at the quarterbacks around the league and ranked each one. Deshaun Watson was not ranked since he is suspended and obviously won’t be on the field.

Brissett comes in at No. 31 on the list, only ahead of Mitchell Trubisky, the Pittsburgh Steelers starter. When you factor in that Brissett is a backup technically, the ranking is not a surprise at all. Cleveland is not set up to win because of Brissett’s play, but they can win with him.

Former Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield is at No. 20 on The Ringer’s list. Mayfield will get his shot against the team that drafted him first-overall on Sunday at 1 p.m.

Cleveland Browns
Cleveland Browns

Aug 27, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski talks with quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) during the third quarter against the Chicago Bears at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports
What is Required for the Browns to Make the Playoffs

By Pete Smith
Browns Defender Says Why Cleveland has Edge Against Baker Mayfield

By Brandon Little
Browns Waive Former 2019 NFL Draft Pick

By Brandon Little
Aug 27, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns defensive end Alex Wright (94) and defensive tackle Perrion Winfrey (97) celebrate after Winfrey recovered a fumble during the first half against the Chicago Bears at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
Browns Rookie Progress Report

By Pete Smith
Aug 21, 2021; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers players Kameron Canaday (57) and Joe Haeg (71) leave the field after the game against the Detroit Lions at Heinz Field. Mandatory Credit: Philip G. Pavely-USA TODAY Sports
Browns to Sign Veteran OL Joe Haeg

By Pete Smith
Report: Browns Working to Sign Veteran Tight End

By Brandon Little
Browns Greg Newsome II Listed as one of NFL’s 2022 Breakout Players

By Brandon Little
Aug 21, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns wide receiver Anthony Schwartz (10) catches a pass as Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Kary Vincent Jr. (34) defends during the first half at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
New Podcast - Finalizing the Roster

By Pete Smith