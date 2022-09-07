Where Does Browns Jacoby Brissett Rank Amongst NFL Quarterbacks?

Whether or not Jacoby Brissett is starter material doesn’t matter much because he’s just that for the next 11 Cleveland Browns games, the starter. The Ringer looked at the quarterbacks around the league and ranked each one. Deshaun Watson was not ranked since he is suspended and obviously won’t be on the field.

Brissett comes in at No. 31 on the list, only ahead of Mitchell Trubisky, the Pittsburgh Steelers starter. When you factor in that Brissett is a backup technically, the ranking is not a surprise at all. Cleveland is not set up to win because of Brissett’s play, but they can win with him.

Former Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield is at No. 20 on The Ringer’s list. Mayfield will get his shot against the team that drafted him first-overall on Sunday at 1 p.m.

