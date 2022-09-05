Skip to main content

Browns Waive Former 2019 NFL Draft Pick

Cleveland has parted ways with Drew Forbes.

Cleveland Browns are parting ways with their former sixth-round pick in the 2019 NFL Draft. Cleveland is set to waive guard Drew Forbes, according to a report.

Browns had to make the move since they signed another offensive lineman to the 53-man roster. Veteran offensive lineman Joe Haeg was recently signed to a deal.

The current front office led by Andrew Berry did not draft Forbes, so they were never tied to him in any sort. Forbes never received a good shake with the Browns after taking off the 2020 season due to COVID-19, he appeared in one game in 2021, three for his two-year career.

This move comes as no surprise. Making the initial 53-man roster was not a lock for Forbes originally.

Cleveland Browns
Cleveland Browns

Aug 27, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns defensive end Alex Wright (94) and defensive tackle Perrion Winfrey (97) celebrate after Winfrey recovered a fumble during the first half against the Chicago Bears at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
Browns Rookie Progress Report

By Pete Smith
Aug 21, 2021; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers players Kameron Canaday (57) and Joe Haeg (71) leave the field after the game against the Detroit Lions at Heinz Field. Mandatory Credit: Philip G. Pavely-USA TODAY Sports
Browns to Sign Veteran OL Joe Haeg

By Pete Smith
Report: Browns Working to Sign Veteran Tight End

By Brandon Little
Browns Greg Newsome II Listed as one of NFL’s 2022 Breakout Players

By Brandon Little
Aug 21, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns wide receiver Anthony Schwartz (10) catches a pass as Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Kary Vincent Jr. (34) defends during the first half at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
New Podcast - Finalizing the Roster

By Pete Smith
Browns Release DE Isaac Rochell

By Brandon Little
Aug 27, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kellen Mond (11) prepares to pass in the second half against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
Browns Claim QB Kellen Mond on Waivers

By Pete Smith
Sep 29, 2019; Baltimore, MD, USA; A Cleveland Browns helmet on the field before a football game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mitchell Layton-USA TODAY Sports
Cleveland Browns Practice Squad Tracker

By Brandon Little