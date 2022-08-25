Skip to main content

Cleveland Browns to Induct Joe Thomas, Darrel Brewster into Legends Program

Cleveland Browns will honor two team legends this season during week 2.

Week 2 will be a special one for a couple of important people who have come through the Cleveland Browns franchise. Joe Thomas and the late Darrel Brewster into the Legends program, a group meant for players who left big impacts on the franchise.

"We always appreciate the opportunity to celebrate our alumni at the start of the season and throughout the year," Dee and Jimmy Haslam said. "Darrell 'Pete' Brewster and Joe Thomas are incredibly deserving of becoming Browns Legends, and we commend them for their commitment to the team on the field and community off of it. While each Legends ceremony is special, this year is definitely memorable for our family because of how much time we have spent with Joe and personally seeing his dedication to excellence in all areas. We know how much Joe means to our fans, and we also look forward to celebrating with him, Annie and their family in Canton soon."

It should not be long before Thomas makes it into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton. The long-time Browns left tackle is one of the best to ever protect a quarterback’s blind side.

Brewster was drafted by the Browns in 1952, and he was one of legendary QB Otto Graham's favorite targets. In his career, Brewster tallied 210 career receptions for 3,758 yards and 21 touchdowns. He earned his Pro Bowl honors in 1955 and 1956 and won NFL Championships with the Browns in 1954 and 1955.

These two will be honored at halftime of the week 2 home game against the New York Jets.

Brandon Little is a writer for Sports Illustrated’s Browns Digest website and you can follow him on Twitter @BrandonLittleFB here. You can follow Browns Digest on Twitter here.

Subscribe to Browns Digest on YouTube here.

Like Browns Digest on Facebook.

Be sure to bookmark Browns Digest for everything you need Browns … Browns Digest brings you news, analysis, film work, draft coverage, and more.

Former Browns Center JC Tretter Announces Retirement

Myles Garrett Talks Facing Baker Mayfield Week 1

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Browns Player Takeaways Against Eagles

Joshua Dobbs, Browns Offense Shines Against Eagles

New Podcast - Deshaun Watson's Punishment

Browns Talk Second Chances as Deshaun Watson Shows No Accountability or Remorse

Deshaun Watson’s Agent Says Judge Sue Robinson had Mind Made up Weeks Prior

Deshaun Watson: ‘I’ve Always Been Able to Stand on my Innocence’

Baker Mayfield to be Named Week 1 Starter Against Browns

Browns Sign Offensive Tackle, Waive WR Travell Harris

A Look at the Projected Trade Value for RB Kareem Hunt

Deshaun Watson’s Camp Talking Settlement With NFL, What’s Next

Rookie K Cade York Wins Maurice Bassett Award

Browns Releasing DT Sheldon Day per Report

Down Two Centers, Browns Have Options

In This Article (1)

Cleveland Browns
Cleveland Browns

Browns center JC Tretter (64) blocks for Baker Mayfield during the first quarter against the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, in Cleveland, Ohio. [Jeff Lange/Beacon Journal] BrownsTretter
News

Former Browns Center JC Tretter Announces Retirement

By Brandon Little
Nov 28, 2021; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (95) looks to the bench during the game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
News

Myles Garrett Talks Facing Baker Mayfield Week 1

By Brandon Little
83E2C36E-7BCE-4A1B-BF41-3119FA8A00AA
News

Browns Make Five Cuts, Roster Down to 80

By Brandon Little
EFFB3A6A-8367-48F3-844C-7BE6417845DA
News

Kevin Stefanski Provides Update on Injured Rookie

By Brandon Little
Aug 21, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Davion Taylor (52) defends against Cleveland Browns wide receiver David Bell (18) during the second half at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
Featured Content

Browns Player Takeaways Against Eagles

By Pete Smith
May 25, 2022; Berea, OH, USA; Cleveland Browns defensive tackle Perrion Winfrey (97) runs a drill during organized team activities at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
News

Cleveland Browns Rookie DT Perrion Winfrey Leaves Game Against Philadelphia Eagles

By Pete Smith
Aug 21, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Joshua Dobbs (15) runs the ball against the Philadelphia Eagles during the first quarter at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports
Game Day

Joshua Dobbs, Browns Offense Shines Against Eagles

By Pete Smith
0E7608CC-5C17-4C03-9EF4-49AAF77B2CE7
News

Where to Watch: Cleveland Browns Host Philadelphia Eagles

By Brandon Little