Bucs Super Bowl champion works out for team with best record in the NFL

Could a former Tampa Bay Buccaneers standout make a return to the NFL?

River Wells

Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Shaquil Barrett (58) during NFC practice at the Las Vegas Ballpark.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Shaquil Barrett (58) during NFC practice at the Las Vegas Ballpark. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
A former Tampa Bay Buccaneers Super Bowl champion is looking to make a comeback in the NFL, and he recently tried out for the NFL's best team by record.

Outside linebacker Shaquil Barrett initially retired from football after the 2023 season, but he unretired for a brief appearance with the Bucs during the very end of 2024. He didn't stick around, and now, he's looking to keep playing — and this time, he's tried out for the 6-1 Indianapolis Colts.

The Colts did not end up signing Barrett, instead opting to sign edge rusher Seth Coleman, but it shows that he's interested in a return — so could he come back to play for the Buccaneers once again?

Could Shaq Barrett return to the Buccaneers after his Colts tryout?

Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Shaquil Barrett (7)
Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Shaquil Barrett (7) / Kim Klement-Imagn Images

The Buccaneers are in need of some pass-rushing help after an injury to Haason Reddick, and Barrett has played for the team at some point during the last two years. So could he step up for Tampa Bay and fill that void once again?

The scenario is unlikely. Barrett, currently 32, wasn't brought back by the Buccaneers after netting 4.5 sacks in 16 games. He played in one regular-season game and the team's playoff game last year against the Washington Commanders — In his 17 snaps, per Pro Football Focus, he netted two tackles, with no sacks or pressures.

The Bucs have made a point to bring on some depth for the defensive line, including players like Mohamed Kamara this offseason, and they also have already-established depth pieces like Markees Watts on the team to fill that void as well. Given those options, it seems unlikely that Jason Licht and Todd Bowles would spring for such a thing at this point in the year.

Barrett was a key part of Tampa Bay's Super Bowl run in 2020 and also holds the franchise records for sacks with 19.5 in 2019. Hopefully, he can find a place to land and continue his NFL career this season.

River Wells is a sports journalist from St. Petersburg, Florida, who has covered the Tampa Bay Buccaneers since 2023. He graduated with a journalism degree from the University of Florida in 2021. You can follow him on Twitter @riverhwells.

