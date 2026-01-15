Buccaneers free agency preview: Who will stay and who could be gone?

As the remaining few teams compete to be crowned Super Bowl champions, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have shifted focus to the 2026 season.

The first order of business is to fill a staff Todd Bowles gutted in self-preservation. Offensive and special teams coordinators should be the first dominoes to fall, with the rest of the staff falling into place soon thereafter. However, free agency and the draft are rapidly approaching, and the Bucs have a laundry list of things to get in order as they begin planning out the construction of the roster for next season.

Bowles and Jason Licht will need to evaluate their own roster and sort who fits in with the direction of the team next season, and who they want to bring back and at what price. Overall, the Bucs have 23 free agents in one form or another, and it’s likely many won’t return in 2026.

Let's break it down below:

Unrestricted Free Agents

The Bucs have 18 unrestricted free agents, and it's a safe bet to say a majority of them won’t return. The Bucs won’t want to bring some of them back, but others may retire or seek a larger opportunity elsewhere. If the Bucs sign more than five of their unrestricted free agents, I'll be surprised.

WR Mike Evans

For the first time in 12 seasons, Evans failed to eclipse 1000 yards receiving. A collarbone injury derailed Evan’s season, leaving his future uncertain. He took offense to fans thinking he was done, but much will likely come down to the Bucs staff in place and how his body responds after a big injury. The Bucs are also set to have a plethora of needs, especially on the defensive side of the ball, and they may not be able to afford the luxury of two highly paid wide receivers.

LB Lavonte David

David is almost certain to hang them up after 14 seasons with the Buccaneers. In his final game, he tied Derrick Brooks as the all-time tackles leader in Bucs history. He still eclipsed over 100 tackles and made his fair share of plays, but David has lost a step in coverage, and the Bucs need fresh blood in the middle of the field.

TE Cade Otton

It was an up-and-down year for Otton, who saw his role diminish in the passing game and increase as a blocker. Since he’s entered the league, Otton has developed into a complete tight end, one the Bucs would like to have back. However, it will come down to the numbers.

RB Rachaad White

White has made it well known his decision to move on from the franchise that drafted him. It was a tumultuous but productive four years for the veteran running back. He’s developed into one of the league's premier third-down backs with excellent skills as a receiver and pass blocker, and will likely have a market even in a loaded running back market.

CB Jamel Dean

After being forced to take a major pay cut and restructure his contract, making him a free agent this year, Dean went on to have one of the best seasons of his career — that is, until injuries hit. Dean ended up missing three games, and the way things went down before the season leaves his future with the franchise murky at best.

OLB Haason Reddick

Reddick was the Bucs' big-ticket free agent, commanding a $14 million, one-year deal after a down year with the Jets. Well, the down year wasn’t just a one-off. Reddick was not what the Bucs hoped for, finishing the season with just 2.5 sacks and 34 pressures while missing four games and parts of others due to injury. The Bucs will once again be looking for a premier edge rusher this offseason

DL Logan Hall

Hall never developed into the player the Bucs hoped he would when they selected him 33rd overall in the 2022 draft. However, he grew into a serviceable starter and had his best two seasons in each of the last years. It is unlikely he returns to the Bucs, opting for a fresh start elsewhere.

WR Sterling Shepard

Shepard has been steady for the Bucs over the last two seasons when players went down with injury. However, he was inactive for the final four games and finished the year with 39 receptions, 371 yards and a score. There’s a chance the Bucs bring him back closer to camp, but could want to invest resources into developing a young wideout.

CB Kindle Vildor

Vildor will be remembered for two plays in his one, and likely only, year in Tampa Bay. The first was more comical, as Vildor slipped after picking off Mac Jones in what should’ve been a walk-in pick-six. The other play cost the Bucs the game against Atlanta when he allowed a first down on 3rd & 18 and the Falcons went on to win the game. He won’t be back.

DT Greg Gaines

Gaines has been steady as a rotational defensive lineman, but the Bucs should look for an upgrade. He’s totaled four sacks over the three years he’s been with the Bucs.

OG Dan Feeney

It was a rough year for Feeney, who the Bucs signed off of Buffalo's practice squad in October. Thrust into a starting right guard spot, Feeney allowed 21 pressures and four sacks in the season and failed to provide consistency at the position. He did improve toward the end of the season, but the Bucs need an upgrade.

OG Michael Jordan

See Feeny. Jordan started the first two games of the season at left guard and played well before an injury sidelined him for four weeks. When he returned, he slid in at right guard and had his worst game of the season, allowing nine pressures and a sack. He was benched in Week 8, but was thrust back into the starting lineup when Ben Bredeson was injured against the Patriots. He started the next nine games, allowing 12 pressures and a sack, and struggled to get consistent push in the run game and recover in pass protection.

OT Charlie Heck

The Bucs brought in Heck hoping that he could fill the role Justin Skule did when he left in free agency. That was not the case. Heck was so bad in training camp that the team moved their starting center to left tackle until Tristan Wirfs returned from injury. Later in the season, with Wirfs missing two additional games, the Bucs went with undrafted rookie Ben Chukwuma, who only played two years of football in his life. Heck will not be back.

QB Teddy Bridgewater

The Bucs wanted a quarterback with experience backing up Baker Mayfield this year, and when Bridgewater became available, the team moved on from long-time backup Kyle Trask. Bridgewater’s most notable play for the Buccaneers came in the preseason, when he threw a hospital ball to receiver Jalen McMillan that nearly ended his career.

He appeared in four games for the Bucs, including a blowout loss to the Rams, where he threw 15 passes for eight completions and 62 yards while taking two sacks. Even with Mayfield clearly banged up, the Bucs refused to turn to Bridgewater, likely signaling the likely end of his time in Tampa.

LB Deion Jones

Jones was a core special teamer for the Bucs last year, logging 270 snaps. He finished with 120 snaps on defense and 29 total tackles, but at 31 years old and with the disaster that was special teams, the Bucs will likely move on choosing youth and speed.

S J.T. Gray

The Bucs brought in the former All-Pro special teamer late in the season to try and give the unit a boost. He played in five games, recording 62 snaps and three tackles on special teams. The Bucs have some young players they like in Marcus Banks, Rashad Wisdom and J.J. Roberts and are likely to let Gray walk after firing their special teams coordinator.

LB Anthony Walker Jr.

Walker signed with the Bucs early in free agency, but an injury sidelined him through most of training camp and led to him being cut. The Bucs wanted to bring him back to the practice squad — however, he elected to sign with the Colts practice squad. An injury to SirVocea Dennis late in the year prompted the Bucs to poach Walker, signing him to their active roster.

He played in one game for the Bucs on special teams before suffering an ankle injury on the opening kickoff against the Dolphins. Tampa Bay desperately needs to add youth and speed to the inside linebacker position, which leaves Walker looking for a new home.

TE Ko Kieft

Kieft has served his role as a blocking tight end and core special teamer for the Bucs for three seasons before suffering a season ending injury against the Jets. He likely won’t cost much if the Bucs want to bring him back, but they could also look to the draft or free agency to fill his spot with a more well-rounded player.

Restricted Free Agents

The Bucs have three restricted free agents in 2026, all of whom are undrafted free agents. The right of first refusal tender is expected to come in at $3.4 million, with the second round tender jumping to $5.6 million. It’s unlikely the Bucs tender any of their RFAs at either of those tenders, essentially making them free agents. Teams have until March 11, 2026 to tender their players.

RB Sean Tucker

Tucker has shone in some moments and has shrunken in others. Still, he was nowhere near featured enough to truly display his skills. In his contract year, he made the most of his opportunities with eight total touchdowns on the year and a 140-yard game under his belt. However, even with White leaving, Tucker may want a change of scenery after inconsistent playing time over the last three seasons and with Bucky Irving entrenched as the starter.

DB Christian Izien

The dramatic drop in Izien’s playtime was questionable as the Bucs secondary took turns falling apart. He played in just 20% of the defensive snaps, a 55% decrease from last year and a 44% decrease from his rookie year in 2023. He missed three games due to injury, but like Tucker, he's likely to look for somewhere he can land an opportunity to start again. Bowles would love to have him back, but I’d be surprised if he returns.

OLB Markees Watts

Watts has been up and down from the practice squad over his three years with the Bucs. He played a majority of his snaps on special teams this season with 235, but he did play some defense, logging a half sack against the Saints. The Bucs need more at the edge rusher position, so even if Watts is brought back, it won’t be via tender and he won’t be guaranteed a spot.

Exclusive Rights Free Agents

The Bucs have two exclusive rights free agents who will re-sign with the team, as they don’t have enough accrued seasons to negotiate with another team. The Bucs will want both players back.

LS Evan Deckers

The Bucs' long snapper has been steady as they come since taking over for Zach Triner. He has chemistry with the other specialists on the team and will be on a cheap contract. The Bucs might bring in an undrafted free agent to compete with him, but he’ll be back in 2026.

QB Connor Bazelak

Thought of nothing more than a camp body, Bazelak really impressed the Buccaneers this season. The Bucs promoted him to the active roster late in November as Mayfield was dealing with multiple nagging injuries. Bazelak was inactive for the rest of the season but served as the team's emergency quarterback. It’s clear the Bucs like him and will bring him back to continue his development.

