Buccaneers' Todd Bowles gives injury update on Haason Reddick
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers continue to battle injuries as the season wears on, and now, they're dealing with another one on the defensive line.
Outside linebacker Haason Reddick injured both his knee and his ankle against the Detroit Lions on Monday night, and he went to go get an MRI on both of them Tuesday. Head coach Todd Bowles spoke to media on Wednesday, and he revealed that Reddick is set to miss some time for the Buccaneers after those injuries.
Haason Reddick set to miss time
Bowles confirmed that Reddick's MRI isn't back yet but he's set to miss some time, which is rough. Reddick may not have been flashy this year, but he's been effective, and his loss will certainly impact the Buccaneers as they turn to Anthony Nelson or Chris Braswell to fill in where he left off.
Reddick hasn't been able to get too many sacks, much like Todd Bowles' outside linebackers always seem to struggle with in 2025, but he has still been an effective rusher. Per Pro Football Focus, Reddick has 27 pressures on the year and a pass-rush win rate of 14.8%, putting him tied for 12th in pressures and 36th in the NFL in win rate.
Reddick has been much less effective in the run-stopping game, per PFF. He's credited with five run stops in 104 run defense attempts, good for almost exactly 5% of his snaps. It's an area he's needed to work on, but his pass-rushing prowess certainly makes up for it and relying on an unknown in this area will almost certainly be worse.
The Buccaneers will play against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday at 1 p.m. for its second divisional matchup of the year before they have a much-needed bye week.
