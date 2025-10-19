Former Buccaneers running back Doug Martin dies at 36
Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Doug Martin has died at 36 years old, per TMZ.
No cause of death was given in the report. Martin played for the Buccaneers for six years and the then-Oakland Raiders, his hometown team, for one year before ending his NFL career.
Martin's family put out a statement shortly after his death was reported on Sunday, saying that Martin passed away on Saturday morning.
"It is with great sadness to inform you all that Doug Martin passed away Saturday morning. Cause of death is currently unconfirmed. Please respect our privacy at this time."
Doug Martin was explosive for the Buccaneers
Martin, a star at Boise State before being drafted by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2012, played some great football for Tampa Bay and still holds multiple Buccaneers franchise records.
Martin's big debut came during his rookie year on November 4, 2012, when he ran for four rushing touchdowns and 251 yards against the Raiders. Those four touchdowns came in the first half of the game, which remains an NFL record for most rushing touchdowns in a half. It was also the fourth-most rushing yards in a game for a rookie in NFL history and the 12th-most overall in NFL history.
That game wasn't all, though. He currently holds the most rushing touchdowns by a Buccaneers rookie in their debut season with 11, and he also holds the franchise record for most rushing yards in a season by a Buccaneers running back with 1,454. Martin was a First Team All-Pro in 2024 and made the Pro Bowl twice in his six-year tenure with the Buccaneers.
His 2015 campaign, in which he ran for 1,402 yards and six rushing touchdowns, was the last season by a Buccaneers running back to boast over 1,000 yards rushing until Bucky Irving did so in 2024. Martin finished his career with 5,356 yards rushing and 30 rushing touchdowns.
We wish Martin's family the best in this difficult time and fondly remember his impact on the field and off of it in the Tampa Bay area.
