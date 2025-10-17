Buccaneers could make blockbuster trade that would make them Super Bowl bound
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers could soon be buyers as the NFL trade deadline approaches, and one intriguing name has emerged on their radar.
According to Pro Football Focus, Cincinnati Bengals edge rusher Trey Hendrickson is viewed as a potential trade candidate, and Tampa Bay might be a logical fit.
The Buccaneers are off to a strong start, but adding an elite pass rusher like Hendrickson could take Tampa Bay’s defense to another level as they continue their push for NFC supremacy.
A Top Pass Rusher Possibly on the Move
PFF recently listed Trey Hendrickson among the league’s top trade candidates, noting that despite his standout production, the Bengals could look to sell if their season continues to spiral. “Even though Hendrickson signed a one-year, $29 million contract to remain in Cincinnati this offseason, it doesn’t feel like this song and dance is done just yet,” PFF wrote. “The 2024 All-Pro has been fabulous as usual with a 90.3 PFF pass-rushing grade and an 86.5 overall mark, yet the Bengals’ defense still ranks 29th in EPA per play.”
With Cincinnati sitting at 2-4 and quarterback Joe Burrow sidelined until at least December, the Bengals might be ready to start looking toward the future. And if that’s the case, Hendrickson becomes one of their most valuable trade assets, a pass-rusher still in his prime and producing at an elite level.
Why Hendrickson Fits in Tampa Bay
For the Buccaneers, pursuing Hendrickson would make plenty of sense. Head coach Todd Bowles has built his defense around pressure and disruption up front, and Hendrickson’s relentless motor fits that mold perfectly. Tampa Bay’s defensive front has been solid, but pairing Hendrickson with players like Haason Reddick, Vita Vea, and YaYa Diaby could transform it into one of the NFL’s most dominant units.
Tampa Bay is also in “win-now” mode behind quarterback Baker Mayfield, and Hendrickson’s arrival could be the type of midseason move that elevates a contender. His addition wouldn’t come cheap, but for a team with championship aspirations, it could be worth the price.
If the Bengals decide to sell, expect the Buccaneers to make the call at least. Adding a proven All-Pro edge rusher could be the missing piece to their defensive puzzle.
