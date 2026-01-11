ESPN analyst predicts Buccaneers will sign division-rival linebacker

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have quite a few roster needs heading into the 2025 season, with inside linebacker one of the most pressing. The Bucs fielded linebackers Lavonte David and SirVocea Dennis in 2025, with the former likely retiring and the latter not playing well enough to keep his spot.

The Bucs could draft an inside linebacker — they neglected to do so last year — but they could also sign one in free agency once that begins in March. There are a few options on that front, but an ESPN analyst identified one potential fit for the Buccaneers, and it's a player they've seen twice a year in the NFC South.

ESPN writer Aaron Schatz was tasked with making a prediction for the Bucs this offseason, and he has the Bucs signing linebacker Kaden Elliss in free agency from the Atlanta Falcons.

"With help required at inside linebacker, the Bucs will steal Kaden Elliss from the rival Falcons in free agency," Schatz wrote. "He would be perfect in those Bowles blitz packages after 3.5 sacks in 2025."

Could the Buccaneers sign LB Kaden Elliss?

The Buccaneers could certainly use an inside linebacker in the worst way. The position isn't also seen as premium in the NFL Draft, so it could be wise for the Bucs to sign one in free agency this year — and Elliss could be that man.

If the Bucs were to sign Elliss, this would be his third NFC South stop, as he was previously with the New Orleans Saints from 2019-22 before signing with the Falcons in 2023. As Schatz mentioned, Elliss was a strong blitzer, netting 3.5 sacks in 2025. He also netted a forced fumble and an interception, rounding out a strong year with the Falcons. Pro Football Focus thought his coverage skills were alright, netting a 61.8 coverage grade.

Elliss would likely come at a price, though. Over The Cap has his free agency evaluation at $10,542,000 per year, while Spotrac has his evaluation at $9 million. The Buccaneers made their splash last season with edge rusher Haason Reddick, who cost $13 million — as a result, the Bucs would likely have to splurge again for a player like Elliss, and Reddick didn't exactly work out.

Bucs general manager Jason Licht is typically adverse to signing too many free agents in recent years, opting to solely operate off his draft picks. If Licht gets more aggressive, Elliss could be a worthy target.

