Buccaneers have new competitor in NFC South after loss to Lions
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers' comfortable lead has shrunk to just one game after a brutal Week 7 loss to the Detroit Lions on Monday Night Football.
The Bucs lost to the Lions 24-9 in a game that was quite frankly not as close as the score would indicate, and as a result, they dropped to 5-2 on the year. The Bucs are still in the lead in the NFC South, but they now have a new threat that many may not have seen coming after Week 7's slate of games in the Carolina Panthers.
Here's what the NFC South looks like after Week 7:
Carolina Panthers emerge as new contender in NFC South
Team
W
L
T
Pct.
PF
PA
Home
Away
Strk,
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
5
2
0
.714
174
175
2-1
3-1
L1
Carolina Panthers
4
3
0
.571
145
152
3-0
1-3
W1
Atlanta Falcons
3
3
0
.500
110
120
2-1
1-2
L1
New Orleans Saints
1
6
0
.143
125
186
1-3
0-3
L1
The Buccaneers remain ahead in the NFC South at 5-2, but now, a new contender appears — the Carolina Panthers, who defeated the New York Jets on Sunday, are now just one game back. The Atlanta Falcons lost their game against the San Francisco 49ers to drop one game back of the Panthers at 3-3 (though they've had a bye week) and the New Orleans Saints lost to the New England Patriots to move down to 1-6.
The Buccaneers will face the Saints on the road in Week 8 before their bye week, so that NFC South matchup will be crucial for Tampa Bay. The Panthers are set to play the Buffalo Bills next week, but they'll do so without quarterback Bryce Young, who is recovering from a high-ankle sprain, and the Falcons will face the Miami Dolphins.
The NFC South no longer has a team with a positive point differential, with the division-leading Buccaneers holding a -1 point differential through Week 7. They had the exact same point differential through Week 7 in the 2023 season (with one less game), and they still made the playoffs then — the Buccaneers are currently in the driver's seat in the NFC South, but they can't take more performances like the one they had in Detroit.
The Bucs are on a short week, so they'll get back to practice on Wednesday in preparation for their game against the Saints.
