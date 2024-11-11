Extra Point: Top Takeaways From Bucs' 23-20 Loss To The 49ers
It's another bitter pill to swallow as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost their fourth straight game of the season and second straight in walk-off fashion, falling to the San Francisco 49ers 23-20. The Bucs season is in jeopardy and with the bye week coming up it's time to rest, recover, and take a good look at what this team needs to do to turn things around. They are two games and a tie-breaker behind the Falcons and the NFC South title and falling fast from the playoff picture. An easier road lies ahead of them schedule-wise, but the Bucs will need to play mistake-free football, something they've failed to do recently, to gain any sort of ground.
There's still hope the Bucs can jump-start their season down the stretch to make a run, and with key players such as Mike Evans and Jamel Dean coming back from injury it should relieve some of the pressure on both sides of the ball. For all the struggles the Bucs have faced. the silver lining remains. This team hasn't been blown out of the water and has held its own against the NFC and AFC's perennial powerhouses and nearly beaten them. Moral victories only go so far, but the Bucs are a resilient team and if they can turn things around and make the dance they'll be a tough out.
Bucs WRs Missing In Action
The Bucs need Mike Evans back in the worst way. For the second straight week, Bucs wide receivers were nowhere to be found. The final stat line for the wideout room in Sunday's loss to the 49ers was a paltry four receptions on 11 targets for a measly 28 yards. The week before, in their overtime loss to the Chiefs, Bucs receivers accounted for eight receptions on 13 targets for 91 yards and a score. However, most of that production came in the Bucs' final drive of the game with six catches, 69 yards, and the score. Go back to the Falcons game and the production was slightly better with 159 yards coming on 15 receptions but that was between five different receivers for a 31.8-yard average.
Cade Otton, Rachaad White and Bucky Irving have been the saving grace of this Bucs passing attack with the absence of Evans and Chris Godwin. Fortunately, Evans will be back after the bye week and that should help the offense, but Baker Mayfield isn't blameless in this either. He missed multiple throws either too short or too deep, with not enough touch or going too wide. Bucs offensive coordinator Liam Coen has done his best to scheme these guys open and coach them up but he's working with fringe number three receivers and practice squad guys and Mayfield is having trouble hitting them. Mayfield has just 316 yards passing on 60 attempts between the last two games and it's clear he desperately needs Evans back in the lineup to try and turn this season around.
Another Walk-Off Loss For The Bucs
The Bucs defense has no answers late in games this season after suffered their third walk-off loss of the season. Their previous two losses came in overtime, one in Week 5 against the Falcons and the other last week on Monday Night Football against the Chiefs. This one is even more difficult, as it drops the Bucs two games under .500 in a game it really felt like they were going to win. With 41 seconds left, Tampa Bay's defense let the Niners march down the field for the time-expiring field goal to seal their fate.
Headed into the bye week, this team needs to take a good hard look at where they have fallen short. Yes, injuries have played their part but poor tackling, lack of execution, and the dreaded miscommunication have led to the Bucs' late-game collapses on defense. Coming out of the bye week the Buccaneers face an easier path with some very winnable games but they will need to change and adapt if they are going to make a late-season run. Simply put, the Bucs need their playmakers to step up to close out games. If they can't start getting more production out of their top playmakers then this season is doomed and the streak of playoff appearances and certainly division titles is in jeopardy.
Another Game, Another Injury
The Bucs just can't seem to avoid the injury bug. It feels like in every game this season, the team loses a pivotal starter or two due to injury at some point in the game. This week it was All-Pro left tackle Tristan Wirfs who went down early in the second quarter with a knee injury. Wirfs had a player blocked into his right knee and was slow getting off the field, needing the assistance of the medical staff. It wasn't long before he hobbled to the locker room and was ruled out for the remainder of the game. Testing has revealed the best possible outcome of an MCL sprain and he'll only be out a few weeks with a slim chance he could go after the bye.
It wasn't just Wirfs, though. Before the game even started standout rookie nickel cornerback Tykee Smith was ruled out with a knee injury he suffered in Friday's practice. And fellow rookie wide receiver Jalen McMillan who was tracking to play and was active couldn't go after testing out his injured hamstring prior to the game. Later in the matchup, the Bucs lost starting cornerback Zyon McCollum who has been having an All-Pro caliber season to a hamstring tweak and rookie pass rusher Chris Braswell to an oblique injury. As the injury bug continues to take its toll the Bucs have a much-needed bye week to rest, recuperate, and recover not just their bodies but their minds as they head down the final stretch of the season.
