Buccaneers WR Mike Evans Gives Update on His Recovery Timeline
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers were hoping that Mike Evans could return to the team after their bye week in Week 11, and per Evans himself, it's looking like that could be the case.
Evans recently spoke to ESPN's Jenna Laine, and per Laine's reporting, even said that an appearance against the 49ers this Sunday "would have been close." It's encouraging that Evans is feeling better and has been at practice working with trainers, and he seems confident that he can be ready for Tampa Bay's Week 12 game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium.
"It's extremely tough," Evans told Laine and ESPN. "Obviously, everybody knows the competitor that I am, and they know I want to be out there with my team and help us win ballgames, but I can't rush it and I'll be back when I'm back and hopefully that'll be after the bye week and I'll be myself."
The team — and quarterback Baker Mayfield — are certainly missing Evans' presence, but the offense has still be churning without him, scoring 24 points in their last two games. Evans could help boost those numbers, however, and it could come at a time where the team may need it due to a struggling defensive unit that has given up 27 or more points in their last five matchups.
Evans may be returning, but his 1,000-yard streak he has held every season of his career is in jeopardy after missing three games of action. It isn't impossible, though — he missed three games in 2019 and still ended up catching for 1,157 yards.