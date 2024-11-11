Buccaneers Receive Good News Regarding Tristan Wirfs Injury
Tampa Bay Buccaneers fans feared for the worst when left tackle Tristan Wirfs went down with a knee injury. And while Wirfs won't be right back in action, his diagnosis was a positive one given the possiilities.
Wirfs underwent his MRI for his knee injury, per the NFL's Ian Rapoport, and it is what was initially reported once Wirfs went out of the game — an MCL sprain. While that may sideline him for a "couple of weeks", per Rapoport, that's far better than the alternative of an ACL tear, which would have put him out for the season.
It's unknown exactly when Wirfs could come back from this injury. Buccaneers defensive tackle Vita Vea suffered a very similar injury caused from a player's impact into his knee against the Detroit Lions that also resulted in an MCL sprain, and he was able to return to the team in two weeks, missing Tampa Bay's game against the Denver Broncos. Defensive linemen can be subbed out, though, and that isn't the same for offensive linemen so it may end up being a tad longer for Wirfs.
Tampa Bay's bye week will help with this, though. The Bucs will have Week 11 off, so if Wirfs takes a little extra time to recover, that's one less game the Bucs will have to play without him. For now, though, the whole team will look at getting healthy for what should be a crucial run going forward.
