Super Bowl Champion Loves New Hire For Buccaneers

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have found their offensive coordinator, electing to hire former Atlanta Falcons OC Zac Robinson for the 2026 season and beyond. Robinson is a familiar face to quarterback Baker Mayfield and will run a familiar offense for the Bucs, but plenty of fans aren't happy with the hire.

Robinson's offenses struggled to get off the ground in Atlanta, and certain predictable tendencies and an inability to get good quarterback play out of Michael Penix Jr. have caused some Bucs fans to be concerned. But one of the franchise's Super Bowl champions, ESPN's Booger McFarland, doesn't seem to be concerned at all.

McFarland, who helped the Bucs win Super Bowl XXXVII against the Oakland Raiders and played for the team from 1999-2006, took to social media on Thursday to give his take on Robinson's hire, and he seemed to be a fan of the move from Tampa Bay.

Booger McFarland likes Buccaneers' Zac Robinson hire

"Good hire," McFarland wrote. "Tampa has better weapons overall than Atlanta and offense was never an issue there even with inconsistent QB play. Zac loves to run the ball also."

There are indeed positives to look at when it comes to Robinson's hire. Like McFarland said, quarterback play has been tough — Robinson had to deal with a hobbled Kirk Cousins in 2024 and then a largely ineffective Penix Jr. in 2025 before the latter's ACL tear. Quarterback Baker Mayfield has showcased more consistent play in Tampa Bay, and Robinson already knows him from their very brief time together in Los Angeles in 2022.

Robinson also certainly loves to run the football. The Falcons ran 45.52% of the time, the 10th most in the NFL, and they fielded the No. 8 rushing offense in the NFL in yards per game (125.8). Robinson had running back Bijan Robinson in Atlanta, and now, he'll have Bucs running back Bucky Irving. He'll likely get the most out of him with his run philosophy, which would only help Tampa Bay's offense as a whole.

There is plenty to be concerned with when it comes to Robinson, but overall, McFarland has some good points as to why the hire could work out in Tampa Bay. Time will only tell for 2026, and it will be interesting to see what changes Robinson makes and what he intends to carry over from his time to Atlanta.

