Rachaad White Makes Clear Statement on Buccaneers Future

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have a number of free agents to make some big decisions on. There are some, like outside linebacker Haason Reddick, that are easier ones, but others, like tight end Cade Otton, that will be more difficult.

Running back Rachaad White will be another one of those tough decisions. White has produced in Tampa Bay's offense in numerous facets over his four-year tenure in Tampa Bay, shining as a pass protector and a receiving back. His running prowess has been called into question over the last few years, but it was at its best in 2025 when he averaged 4.3 yards per carry.

White, however, has been putting out plenty of signals that he's done in Tampa Bay, and he put out one more on Instagram live Thursday.

Rachaad White makes definitive statement on Instagram live

Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Rachaad White (1) runs the ball against Buffalo Bills linebacker Matt Milano (58) | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

White was asked by a viewer why he "left the Bucs" during an Instagram live Q&A, and he had a pretty interesting answer to the question.

"She said I left the Bucs? I didn't leave the Bucs. The Bucs left me," White said on Instagram.

Soon to be former #Bucs RB Rachaad White was on Instagram live before answering some comments. He did mention:



“I didn’t leave the Bucs. The Bucs left me.” As he laughed after pic.twitter.com/l0NaDiGPNA — Matt Matera (@matty4_matera) January 22, 2026

White was initially Tampa Bay's leading back before the arrival of Bucky Irving, who played himself into a starting spot in 2024. White was quickly sidelined, and with running back Sean Tucker also getting into the mix, he found his playing time dwindling. That might be the context behind his quote here, but there could be other things at play behind the scenes that we aren't privy to.

Over the Cap values White at $6,170,000 per year, which the Bucs may want to spend on defensive bodies to improve their flailing unit on that side of the ball. If that's the case, a split would be understandable from both sides, but White has made it pretty clear over social media and podcasts that he intends to leave in free agency this offseason.

With White gone and Tucker needing to be re-signed, Tampa Bay's running back room — sans Irving — could look quite a bit different in 2026.

