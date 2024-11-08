Buccaneers Make $10k Donation to Family of Baker Mayfield Fan Who Died in Accident
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers organization is supporting a family struck by tragedy ahead of their Week 9 game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
Fan Connor Barba, 18, was in a car with his mother Megan Barnett when the car was struck on the way to Tampa Bay's game against Kansas City. Barba, from Norman, Oklahoma, was a Baker Mayfield fan and his mother had surprised him with tickets to go to the game, as reported by ESPN's Jenna Laine. Barba died in the crash and Barnett was seriously injured.
In response, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers donated $10,000 to the family. Baker Mayfield also released a statement about the incident, per Laine's reporting.
"My thoughts and prayers go out to Megan and her family as they deal with this heartbreaking loss. I am honored and humbled knowing that Connor was such a big fan. I would have loved to have met him. As a new parent, this really hits home for me. I realize there are no words that can provide true comfort at a time such as this, but I hope that Megan makes a full recovery and that she draws strength from the outpouring of support she is receiving from around the country."- Baker Mayfield
Megan Barnett, Barba's mother, is currently in the ICU in a hospital in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Per a GoFundMe set up by the family, Barnett suffered "many injuries that will require extensive recovery."
