Bucs Will Face Eagles Without Star Receiver
The final injury reports for teams were released on Friday ahead of team’s upcoming games on Sunday afternoon, but some teams can and have waited a bit longer to see how their guys progress right up until kickoff.
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Philadelphia Eagles are set to matchup this weekend in a rematch of last season’s Wild Card playoff game in Tampa Bay, and both have, and still are, dealing with said injuries as we approach kickoff at 1 p.m. on Sunday. The Bucs already ruled out Calijah Kancey and All-Pro Antoine Winfield Jr. on Friday, and listed a few others as questionable.
However, they revealed on Saturday that right tackle, Luke Goedeke, did not clear consussion protocol and hence forth miss the contest against the Eagles. The Eagles also noted that former Heisman-winning wide receiver DeVonta Smith would be out after suffering a concussion last week and listed other star wideout, A.J. Brown, as questionable with a hamstring injury that has kept him out since injuring before their contest against the Atlanta Falcons.
In a new developement, the Eagles have now ruled Brown OUT of the matchup with the Buccaneers leaving Philly with a heavily depleted wide receiver core.
It is unclear who the Eagles will run out there as their starters at wide receiver on Sunday afternoon, but there is a good chance the Bucs see plenty from all of their wideouts on the active roster. As it stands, the Eagles will likely run with the following in some sort of fashion when they face the Bucs after signing a couple wide receivers to their practice squad: Jahan Dotson, rookie Johnny Wilson, Paris Campbell, and John Ross.
The Buccaneers secondary should fair well in this matchup, but they still will need to played disciplined ball and not play the opponent down due to level of wide receivers they have on the field. The Bucs already overlooked one opponent and doing it again here with the lack of All-Star talent could result in a loss and put the Bucs back to even on the season after such a promising start.
