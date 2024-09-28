Buccaneers Best Bets vs. Philadelphia Eagles
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are coming off a rough game against the Denver Broncos, and now, they'll play against a Philadelphia Eagles team that is struggling themselves.
Tampa Bay is a 1.5-point underdog in this contest, and we have three best bets for you to lay a wager on before the Bucs play the Eagles on Sunday with prop bets and odds courtesy of FanDuel — check them out below:
Bets record this year: 6-3
Chris Godwin Anytime TD (+175)
I'm gonna ride this one until it falls off the track. Godwin has recorded a touchdown in every game he's played this season, and there isn't a lot of reason this would stop. The Eagles could key in on Godwin and the Bucs could want Mike Evans in a bigger part of the game plan, but a stout Eagles pass rush will make quarterback Baker Mayfield look for the short game with less time to throw. That's Chris Godwin's game, so cash in on this bet.
Cade Otton Under 2.5 Receptions (+102)
This is a low risk bet that could pay off. Cade Otton was invisible for the first two games of the season and then caught eight passes against the Broncos. The Bucs have emphasized getting Mike Evans more involved in the passing game, and as a result, Otton could revert back to the smaller role he's had the first two seasons with Godwin and Evans siphoning targets. Take the chance to earn some cash with this bet.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Moneyline (+100)
This is another low risk bet that could pay dividends. The Eagles have played bad football recently and are on the road against the Buccaneers with two of their starting wideouts potentially missing. They still have weapons like Saquon Barkley, but this could be just the bounce-back game the Buccaneers needed.
