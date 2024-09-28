Bucs Owners Commit Massive Donation To Hurricane Helene Relief Efforts
This week the entire Southeast United States dealt with, and is still dealing with, the effects of Hurricane Helene which built up to a Category 4 hurricane once it entered the warm waters of the Gulf of Mexico. Helene eventually made landfall in the Big Bend region of Florida near Taylor County as a powerful category four on Thursday night and proceeded to cause havoc through her path.
The effects of Helene have not only been felt where she made landfall, as there has been devastation from the west coast of Florida due to record storm surges and as far North as the Carolinas, Virginia, and Tennessee, dumping massive amounts of rain and flash floods across the states.
While the Buccaneers didn't quite feel the wrath of Helene in the immediate area near One Buc Place, the areas near water, especially those directly on the coast, have — and the damage that has been done not only across the state of Florida but across the Southeast as a whole is bound to cost millions of dollars.
READ MORE: Key Matchups to Decide Bucs vs. Eagles
Many have already made donations to relief efforts now that Helene has come and gone and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' owners, the Glazer family, announced they would be donating $1 million to help the Tampa Bay community in their efforts to get things back to normal as soon as possible.
Here is the direct quote from Bucs' owner/chairman Darcie Glazer Kassewitz and the organization:
READ MORE: How 'Next Man Up' May Complicate Buccaneers Matchup vs. Eagles
The damage is extensive and will not only be costworthy, but also take time. Any amount of help, whether the donation of funds or goods, goes a long way in helping a community strengthen after such a tragic disaster. The Glazer family is always appreciative of Tampa Bay and surrounding communities.
While the area continues to work on getting things back to how they should be, the Glazers along with the rest of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are gearing up to face one of their true rivals in the NFC, the Philadelphia Eagles.
Stick with BucsGameday for more FREE coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the 2024 season.
Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook
More Tampa Bay Buccaneers News
• Buccaneers Best Bets vs. Philadelphia Eagles
• Must-Start Buccaneers for NFL Week 4 Fantasy Football Lineups
• Todd Bowles Says Tom Brady Texted Him After Bucs' 2023 Playoff Win