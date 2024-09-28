Through The Spyglass: Buccaneers vs. Eagles
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are coming off an unexpected blowout loss to the Broncos in Week 3, looking to right the ship. However, a rematch of the playoff Wild Card round against the Philadelphia Eagles is incoming. Both of these teams sit at 2-1 and are looking to get on the right track after some tough losses early in the season. Injuries have ravaged both rosters with the Bucs down their All-Pro safety, promising young defensive tackle, and receiver. The Eagles are down their All-Pro receiver and right tackle, as well as their number two receiver. This is all setting the stage for a gritty gut-it-out game for both teams as they look to move to 3-1.
Matchup History
The Bucs and the Eagles have had quite a storied rivalry. From "shutting down the Linc", Philadelphia gatekeeping the Bucs in 2000 and 2002 and several playoffs wins over the Eagles in 2022 and 2024, no love is lost between these two franchises. Throughout 23 matchups, the Bucs lead by a narrow 12-11 win margin. The Eagles will be coming into Tampa looking to avenge their latest loss to the Bucs a 32-9 blowout in last year's Wild Card round of the playoffs.
Looking Back At 2023
Coming off a Super Bowl loss to the Chiefs, the Eagles jumped out to a 10-1 record to start the 2023 season and looked like one of the teams to beat in the NFL. However, a 1-5 record down the stretch, including a crushing loss to the Cowboys in Week 18 that cost them the two seed and the NFC East division, derailed their season. As a wild card team, the Eagles came into Tampa Bay and suffered an embarrassing 32-9 loss to knock them out of the playoffs.
Prior to the season, the Eagles lost star defensive tackle Javon Hargrave to the 49ers and defensive back C.J. Gardner-Johnson to the Lions. They retained several of their players in center Jason Kelce, edge rusher Brandon Graham, and defensive tackle Fletcher Cox on one-year deals and signed defensive back James Bradbury to a three-year extension. The Eagles traded for Lions running back DeAndre Swift and Titans safety Kevin Byard. While adding Georgia Bulldog defensive playmakers Jalen Carter, Nolan Smith, and Kelee Ringo in the draft.
What's New In 2024
Philadelphia has a new look on both sides of the ball, at both coordinator's spots. The Eagles fired Sean Desai and Brian Johnson after the season and brought in Vic Fangio to run the defense and Kellen Moore to run the offense. However, some storied careers came to an end as Jason Kelce and Fletcher Cox both retired this offseason.
It was a season of change for the Eagles as they brought in new faces to lead the charge in 2024. DeAndre Swift left in free agency but was replaced with Saqoun Barkley. Gardner-Johnson was brought back into the fold and Brandon Graham was retained. But the big moves for Philadelphia came in free agency. They signed prized edge rusher Bryce Huff after trading Hassan Reddick to the Jets, linebackers Zach Baun and Devin White, signed Mekhi Becton as a reclamation project and brought back Avonte Maddox.
In the draft, they targeted the secondary early, selecting Quinyon Mitchell and Cooper DeJean with their first two picks. And dolled out big-money contracts to Devonta Smith, A.J. Brown, Landon Dickerson, Joran Mailate, and Jake Elliot. They also made trades for Kenny Pickett to be their backup quarterback and Jahan Dotson to be their third receiver
Final Thoughts
With all the moves the Eagles have made this offseason, the start of the season hasn't been what they were expecting. After a close win over the Packers in the NFL's first regular season game in Brazil, they lost to the Falcons on a last-second touchdown pass in Week 2. Last week they narrowly edged out the Saints in a 15-12 win but the high-flying offense and pressure-based defense many were expecting hasn't been evident. The Eagles have just four sacks on the season while Hurts has looked human with seven sacks and four interceptions over just three games. Now down both of their starting receivers and right tackle as they head into Tampa Bay, Philadelphia is on the brink of starting the season 2-2 after back-to-back 10-1 starts in the previous two seasons.
