5 Non-Rookies We're Excited to See in the Bucs' First Preseason Game vs. Bengals
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are set to play the Cincinnati Bengals in the first game of preseason on Saturday. And while the Bengals are playing starters, the Buccaneers will not,as Todd Bowles confirmed on Thursday.
And as we looked already at which rookies we're excited to see on Saturday, there are some other players that should get some playtime that already have NFL experience. There are a choice few we're looking forward to seeing alongside those rookies, and you can check out who they are below:
CB Tavierre Thomas
Thomas came in to compete for the nickel corner position, and while it's looking like Tykee Smith will probably win that competition, Thomas has still been quite impressive.
He's nabbed three picks in training camp (almost four, if not for Chris Godwin taking one out of his hands). He's made it quite difficult to ignore him, and if he makes more plays in this preseason game, it would only grow harder. It will be interesting to see just where Thomas fits within the team this year.
OLB Markees Watts
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers brought in Randy Gregory this offseason to fill out some depth in the pass rushing rotation, but he isn't here. Enter a pair of edge rushers that could vie to replace him, with the first being Markees Watts.
Watts has impressive bend and great speed, and he's shown it in practice. He would benefit pretty notably from making big plays in this game — and the other edge rusher I mentioned above could, too...
OLB Jose Ramirez
Jose Ramirez spent some time on the practice squad after being drafted by the Buccaneers in the sixth round in 2023. Assistant general manager John Spytek spoke to media on Thursday after Day 12 of Tampa Bay's training camp, and he specifically mentioned that part of Luke Goedeke's development in becoming a good tackle was going up against Ramirez and Watts in practice.
Like Watts, Ramirez would benefit from a great day. He was a practice squad guy last year, but he'll want to make his case to join the roster this year.
CB Bryce Hall
Bryce Hall has had a bit of a rough camp. While there have been some positives, like an interception and some occasional strong coverage, he's been burned frequently dating back to OTAs and minicamp and appears to still be getting used to Todd Bowles' defense.
A strong showing when the lights are on would be encouraging, as the Buccaneers will want to see some of the flashes he displayed in New York to feel good about cornerback depth going into 2024.
TE Payne Durham
The Bucs are likely to keep three tight ends on the roster this time around. And while Devin Culp was an honorable mention for our rookies, Durham is a player who will almost certainly make the team again just like he did last year.
So why the fuss? Tight end Cade Otton played approximately a trillion snaps last year, so if Durham can become a reliable target all his own and make a big leap in Year 2, that would only benefit the offense. He should be the tight end who gets the "start", so he will be fun to watch on Saturday.
