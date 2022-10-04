Skip to main content

Cardinals Open as Home Underdogs to Eagles

The betting markets have opened for NFL Week 5 games, and the Cardinals are near touchdown underdogs to the Eagles.

The Arizona Cardinals are once again betting underdogs. 

The Cardinals will welcome the Philadelphia Eagles to State Farm Stadium for a Week 5 meeting, and they'll do so as +5.5-point underdogs on SI Sportsbook

This will be the fifth week Arizona has entered a meeting as underdogs. 

Much like their actual record, the Cardinals are 2-2 against the spread this season. The undefeated Eagles are 3-1. 

Arizona hasn't covered in their two home games to date, while Philadelphia is 1-1 on the road. 

The Eagles have been favored in each matchup by at least three points. 

The over/under set for Sunday currently sits at 49.5.

While Philadelphia is 2-2 against the over/under, the Cardinals have gone over just once (Week 1 vs. KC), pushing the following week in Las Vegas before hitting the under these last two games. 

