Cardinals Open as Home Underdogs to Eagles

The Arizona Cardinals are once again betting underdogs.

The Cardinals will welcome the Philadelphia Eagles to State Farm Stadium for a Week 5 meeting, and they'll do so as +5.5-point underdogs on SI Sportsbook.

This will be the fifth week Arizona has entered a meeting as underdogs.

Much like their actual record, the Cardinals are 2-2 against the spread this season. The undefeated Eagles are 3-1.

Arizona hasn't covered in their two home games to date, while Philadelphia is 1-1 on the road.

The Eagles have been favored in each matchup by at least three points.

The over/under set for Sunday currently sits at 49.5.

While Philadelphia is 2-2 against the over/under, the Cardinals have gone over just once (Week 1 vs. KC), pushing the following week in Las Vegas before hitting the under these last two games.

