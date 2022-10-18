TEMPE- Arizona Cardinals QB Kyler Murray has plenty of talent around him, nevermind his own talent that got him drafted No. 1 overall and paid this offseason.

The Cardinals are 2-4 thanks to some of their ugliest football played on the offensive side of the ball. Expectations without DeAndre Hopkins were unknown, yet the arrival of Marquise Brown provided Murray with a legitimate No. 1 option on a weekly basis.

Brown and Hopkins, assuming both carried on with business as usual, were set to terrorize opposing defenses for the rest of the schedule.

That won't happen, at least in the foreseeable future.

Brown, who is seeking a second opinion, is set to miss around six weeks (h/t Ian Rapoport) with a foot injury suffered in the late stages of their 19-9 loss in Seattle last Sunday.

So, the Cardinals gain one of the best receivers back just in time for Thursday Night Football while also losing one of the hottest pass-catchers in the league up to this point.

Murray, who spoke with reporters today, touched on both prominent receivers.

“I assume it just made his hunger that much greater. I know it would’ve done that for me," said Murray on Hopkins having to deal with the six game suspension.

"I would’ve hated to have been sitting out as much as he had to. I’m excited to have him back. I know when he touches the field a lot of people have been waiting on this moment. He’s been waiting on this moment. He’s an electric player.”

All Cardinals is giving away a FREE signed DeAndre Hopkins jersey to celebrate his return! Subscribe to our YouTube page and leave a comment on this video for your chance to win.

Thank you for making All Cardinals your number one choice for Arizona Cardinals news, updates, analysis, and more. Be sure to give us a like on Facebook and subscribe to our YouTube channel for more Cards content.

TOP ARIZONA CARDINALS STORIES

Three Major Saints Doubtful vs. Cardinals

Marquise Brown Tweets After Injury

Not Many Changes for Cardinals on Tuesday Injury Report

Vance Joseph Speaks on Outside Criticism of Kliff Kingsbury

Cardinals Designate Cody Ford to Return; Sign New Kicker

Kliff Kingsbury Feels Outside Pressure

Kliff Kingsbury Speaks on Robbie Anderson Trade

Robbie Anderson a Low-Risk Lotto Ticket for Cardinals

Cardinals Excited, but not Relying on Return of DeAndre Hopkins